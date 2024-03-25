Stan: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Windcatcher (28 March)

Starring Jessica Mauboy in her first film role since The Sapphires (2012), and introducing Lennox Monaghan, this new Stan Original film is ‘a heart-warming tale of a young Aboriginal boy growing up in regional Australia’. In the face of adversity, Percy Boy (Monaghan) must lean on his friends, family and community to overcome his fears, prove his resilience and become a force to be reckoned with.

Read: Windcatcher: new Jessica Mauboy family film on Stan – trailer released

Added last week

Platform 7 (21 March)

Based on the novel Platform Seven by Louise Doughty, this four-part British psychological thriller follows Lisa Evans (Jasmine Jobson), a young woman trapped as a ghost in a railway station, with no recollection of how she died or why. But after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7, she finds a connection between her own life and the event she just witnessed, as the truth of her past life is gradually revealed.

Revealed: How To Poison A Planet (24 March)

In collaboration with Walkey Award-winning journalist Carrie Fellner and The Sydney Morning Herald, Revealed: How To Poison A Planet investigates toxic chemicals that have sparked an international health and environmental catastrophe and tells the story of the devastating impacts on contaminated communities who are fighting for justice, both in Australia and across the world. Produced and directed by Janine Hosking, Katrina McGowan and Mat Cornwell.