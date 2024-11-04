Stan: new shows streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

La Chimera (4 Nov)

La Chimera. Image: 01 Distributio/Palace Films. Streaming on Stan.

Film (2023). English archaeologist (and recently released jailbird) Arthur reunited with his band of accomokices to loot and sell ancient treasures they find in Etruscan tombs. Directed by Alice Rohrwacher. Starring Josh O’Connor, Carol Duarte and Vincenzo Nemolato. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s five-star review of La Chimera:

‘Rohrwacher transports us to 1980s Italy to examine class, capitalism, and the fascinating yet ultimately bleak world of the ‘tombaroli’: graverobbers who sell their goods on the black market just to earn a living.

‘Our leading man Arthur (Josh O’Connor) is a British archaeologist who’s done hard time after getting involved in a network of graverobbers in Italy. These robbers steal and fence artefacts from the Etruscan period, most of which were left in tombs as offerings for spirits in the afterlife.

Arthur has been released from prison, but rather than denouncing his criminal ways, he gets right back into it.’ Read more …

The Mountain (9 Nov)

Film (2024). Three young people head off on an outdoor adventure as they seek solace under the watchful gaze of the Taranaki mountain (which may just help cure an illness). This New Zealand comedy drama is directed by Rachel House. Starring Elizabeth Atkinson, Terrence Daniel and Reuben Francis. Watch the trailer. Watch the trailer.

Stan: recently added

Poltergeist (31 Oct)

Poltergeist. Image: 20th Century FOX. Streaming on Stan.

Film (2015). Apparitions in a haunted house take a family’s youngest daughter captive – and they need to rescue her. Starring Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt and Kennedi Clements. Watch the trailer.

Drag Race Down Under – Season 4 (1 Nov)

Meet the ten new Drag Race Down Under contestants. Image: Stan.

Ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of ‘Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar’ in the brand new season hosted by new host and global icon, Michelle Visage, who will also continue in her role as judge.

Season 4 is the first time that Michelle Visage is taking on the highly-regarded role as host in the 15 year history of the Drag Race franchise. The ten queens this year are Brenda Bressed, Freya Armani, Karna Ford, Lazy Susan, Lucina Innocence, Mandy Moobs, Max Drag Queen, Nikita Iman, Olivia Dreams and Vybe.

ScreenHub: Drag Race Down Under: Stan reveals new queens

Bribe, Inc. (3 Nov)

Bribe, Inc. Image: Stan.

Documentary. Directed by Peter Klein, and produced by Calyn Shaw, the feature-length Stan Original Documentary Bribe, Inc. chronicles award-winning journalist Nick McKenzie’s worldwide investigation into the bribes, crimes and corruption rife in the oil industry, and the Monaco-based Ahsani family at the centre of one of the biggest bribery schemes in modern history.

The case came to light after McKenzie helped break open bribery allegations at Australian engineering giant Leighton Holdings (now CIMC). Two former Leighton executives will soon appear in court defending charges which relate to revelations from those implicated in the schemes detailed in Revealed: Bribe, Inc.

Dead & Buried (24 Oct)

Dead & Buried. Image: Stan.

Series. When out shopping with her son, a woman bumps into the man responsible for killing her brother 20 years ago. Unaware until then that the killer been released from prison and is living in the same town, the woman discovers the successful career and family life he has forged for himself since his early release. Starring Annabel Scholey and Colin Morgan. Watch the trailer.