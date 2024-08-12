Stan: new shows streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming this week

Critical Incident (12 August)

Zoë Boe as Dalia in Stan Original, Critical Incident. Image: Stan.



Series. A psychological crime drama delving into the complex world of policing and the consequences on those most vulnerable, the Stan Original Series Critical Incident is inspired by creator Sarah Bassiuoni’s (The Secrets She Keeps) real life experiences working as a lawyer in Western Sydney’s juvenile justice system. Filmed in Western Sydney’s Blacktown, Granville, Parramatta and Greenacre, the series offers a nuanced depiction of policing and criminality. Starring Akshay Khanna, Zoë Boe, Roxie Mohebbi, Hunter Page-Lochard and Jai Waetford. Watch trailer.

ScreenHub: Critical Incident, Stan: streaming preview

Bel-Air – Season 3 (16 August)

Series. The return of the dramatic take on 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. Season 3 follows Will as he navigates summer in Bel-Air, as close alliances between unsuspecting characters are formed and the change of weather brings both personal and professional challenges for the Banks family. Starring Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman and Jimmy Akingbola.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars – Season 1 (16 August)

Series. Prepare to discover what happens behind the stage in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Season 1. Tremendously fabulous fan-favourite queens, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 runner-up, Kween Kong, will return to the runway, pushing themselves beyond their limits during divine challenges in an attempt to take the crown and be marked the global queen.

The Fall of the House of Murdaugh (18 August)

Series. A comprehensive look inside the case that confused observers across the globe. The three-part limited series boasts exclusive access to the family, friends and defence team of Alex Murdaugh, a previously distinguished attorney in South Carolina who was convicted of murdering his wife and son, uncovering several missing elements that have not yet been brought to light.

Stan: recently added

The TikTok Effect (6 August)

Documentary. Marianna Spring, the BBC’s disinformation correspondent, explores the dark side of TikTok, investigating harmful behaviour that spills out into real life. Tracking down users, victims and past employees, she is able to expose how viral videos across the platform create ‘frenzies’, linking to behaviours that previously were seen as unacceptable and now are quickly becoming the new norm due to the rapid rise in popularity from the social media platform.

Bend it like Beckham (28 July)

Film (2002). In spite of their parents’ ambitions for them, two young women set their sights on a professional football career. Starring Keira Knightley, Parminder Nagra and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Jerry Maguire (27 July)

Film (1996). A sports agent has a moral epiphany that leads to him being fired, then works as an independent agent with the only athlete not to abandon him. Starring Tom cruise, Cuba Giiding Jr and Renée Zellweger.

Devil’s Peak – Season 1 (24 July)

Series. Detective Benny Griessel hunts a well-meaning vigilante killer whose crimes are gaining popular support. Starring Hilton Pelser, Sisanda Henna and Shamilla Miller.

Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story – Season 1 (18 July)

Docuseries. Charting the rise of Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels, and Jason Mizell AKA Run DMC from Hollis, Queens, pioneers of new-school hip hop in the 1980s.

The Client List – S1-2 (19 July)

Series. A single mother in a small Texas town leads a shocking double life. Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Loretta Devine and Colin Egglesfield.