Stan: new shows streaming this week

Billy the Kid – Season 2 (3 June)

Western series. An epic romantic adventure based on the life of Billy the Kid, also known as William H. Bonney — from his humble Irish roots and his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. In season two, Billy gets caught in a murderous conflict driven by money, greed and corruption.

Lost Boys and Fairies (4 June)

Series. The tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption. ​ The series charts Gabriel’s journey of self-discovery as he grapples with memories of his childhood, attempting to repair his relationship with his dad before becoming a parent himself. Stars Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee.

Trailblazers (4 June)

​Documentary featuring legends of Australian women’s football and current Matildas stars including inaugural captain Julie Dolan, Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Ellie Carpenter and more, showcasing the incredible journey and rise of women’s football and the team’s journey to success. ​

Power Book II: Ghost – the final season (7 June)

Series. From Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, the final season of Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

Added to Stan recently

Wild Winter (1 June)

Docu-series. From the Polar North to the South Pole, landscapes that at first glance look uninhabitable are in fact home to many incredible animal species. These animals not only survive, but in many cases thrive, in these inhospitable sub-zero climates. Wild Winter examines the incredible adaptations, predatory behaviours, survival instincts, and breeding habits of the unique animals that call these spectacular locations home.

We Are Lady Parts – Season 2 (31 May)

We are Lady Parts series 2.

Series. The award-winning and critically acclaimed We Are Lady Parts returns. Season two sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatening their delicate status quo. But as the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embarks on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and questioning whether ‘making it big’ is really what they want.

Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof (26 May)

Documentary. Led by an all-female creative team, written and directed by Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe and produced by Cody Greenwood, Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof follows Renee Gracie, the first Australian woman to compete full-time in Supercars in fourteen years, as she attempts to re-enter V8 racing since retiring from the sport in 2017. Using Renee’s individual experiences, the documentary is a story about exploitation, empowerment and resilience.