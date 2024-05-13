News

 > Features

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Stan from 13 to 19 May 2024.
13 May 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Little Bird on Stan.

Streaming

Little Bird. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

Little Bird (15 May)

Series. Little Bird follows the life of Bezhig Little Bird, a victim of the Sixties Scoop in Saskatchewan wherein First Nations children were abducted and placed in foster homes before being put up for adoption by white families. Told in parallel timelines, the series contrasts Bezhig’s childhood with her engagement party – only this time as Esther Rosenblum, a woman in her 20s on the cusp of life, and suddenly wracked with repressed memories. Starring Darla Contois and Lisa Edelstein.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9 (18 May)

Reality series. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns for season 9. Fan favourite fierce and fabulous queens return to the runway for super-sized challenges that will push them to their limits. These queens will do whatever it takes to snatch the crown and win their place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame as the queen to rule all queens. 

More: RuPaul’s Drag Race: best seasons, where to start, where to stream

Recently added to Stan

High – Season 2

This anthology documentary series follows a different shocking case in each season. Season 2 follows a boys’ holiday to Dubai, in which Karl Williams and his friends thought they would be living the dream at glamorous parties. But when the police find a kilo of drugs in Karl’s rental car that he swears isn’t his, he must face a corrupt and severe prison system that turns his life upside down.

Hacks – Season 3

Streaming Stan Hacks Season 3.
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in Hacks, Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. The critically acclaimed comedy explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old aspiring to be a writer. Season three picks up one year on from the finale of season two, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams. From the creators of Parks and Recreation and starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the Emmy® Award-winning series Hacks return.

Read: Review of Hacks Season 3: savagely funny

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Series. adapted from the best-selling novel by New Zealand author Heather Morris, the Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a poignant drama of love in the darkest of places. The series follows Lali (Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew who is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. Starring Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay.

Read: Review of The Tattooist of Auschwitz: love and horror combined

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9. Image: Stan
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Stan, SBS, BritBox, Prime, AMC+ and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 13 to 19 May 2024 in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Binge: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream on Binge from 13-19 May 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Big Cigar. Image: Apple TV+.
Features

Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on Apple TV+ from 13 to 19 May 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
A woman stands between two men on a rooftop having a conversation in a publicity still for Harry Wild Season 3 on AMC+
Features

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder from 13 to 19 May…

Paul Dalgarno
Gruen ABC iview
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on ABC iview from 13 to 19 May 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login