Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new shows streaming

The Wedding Singer (8 October)

Film (1998). A singer and a waitress are engaged to the wrong people … but what if they found each other. Comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

The Matrix Resurrections (12 October)

Film (2021). The return to the world – or worlds – of The Matrix, where the white rabbit needs to be followed once more. Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Watch the trailer.

Stan: recently added

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol (30 September)

Series. Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future. Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Anne Charrier.

Joan (1 October)

Sophie Turner in Joan. Image: Stan.

Series. Based on a true story, Joan brings to life an exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s. A fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties, Joan is deeply scarred and vulnerable, yet fiercely devoted to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly.

Trapped in a disastrous marriage with violent criminal Gary, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter when Gary goes on the run, becoming a masterful jewel thief, adopting new identities and transforms into one of Britain’s most successful diamond thieves. Starring Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane. Watch the trailer.

This is Going to Hurt – Season 1 (2 October)

Series. Set in a hospital birthing ward, this show delivers a bracing depiction of life as a junior doctor and the toll that takes on family life. Starring Ben Wishaw and Ambika Mod.

From – Season 3 (23 September)

From – Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. From the executive producers of Lost, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey. Watch the trailer.

The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool (25 September)

Documentary. The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool investigates allegations of exploitation and abuse at the top of one of the biggest fashion brands in the US. Former CEO Mike Jeffries transformed Abercrombie and Fitch from a failing retail chain to a multibillion-dollar empire and the epitome of cool. Now, after months of painstaking investigation, reporter Rianna Croxford speaks to men who say they were recruited into a dark world, created to satisfy the sexual fantasies of Mike Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith.

The North Water – Season 1 (26 September)

Series. A fight for survival ensues on an Arctic-bound whaling boat, whose passengers include a disgraced military doctor. Starring Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell and Sam Spruell.

Find Me in Paris – Seasons 1–3 (28 September)

Series. With the help of a magic necklace, a young ballet dancer is transported from the early 1900s to the 21st century, and has to make do while avoiding nasty time agents. Starring Eubha Akilade, Jessica Lord and Castle Rock.

Sherwood – Season 1 (16 September)

A damaged community receives a fresh blow in the shape of two new murders, leading to a record-breaking manhunt. Starring Lorraine Ashbourne, Adam Hugill and Perry Fitzpatrick. Watch the trailer.

The Big C – Seasons 1–4 (19 September)

A mother living in the suburbs strives for happiness and laughter after a cancer diagnosis. Starring Laura Linney and Oliver Platt.