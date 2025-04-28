Stan: best new shows streaming this week 28 April – 4 May

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 (28 April)

Series. From the creators of Virgin River and starring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), Sullivan’s Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan as she reconnects with her small-town past after a scandal causes her to leave her professional and personal life behind in the city.

The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense (4 May)

Conventional wisdom says that music superstar Diddy is guilty, but his legal team is mounting a strong defence. This new special looks at whether Diddy’s defence team will be able to clear his name and get him off the hook.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4 (13 April)

Series. Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers. Watch the trailer.

Offspring Seasons 1–7 (16 April)

Comedy series (2010–2017). Following the life and impossible loves of thirty-something obstetrician Nina Proudman and her fabulously messy family. Starring Asher Keddie, Kat Stewart and Richard Davies.

Scrublands: Silver (17 April)

Series. It’s been a year since the life changing events of Scrublands and award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) has returned to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote).

When he arrives to find his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect, Martin struggles with doubts – about Mandy and about his own ability to recognise the truth. As he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy, Martin confronts secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past.

Me and My Sugar Daddy (24 April)

Series. Set across two in-depth episodes, Me and My Sugar Daddy explores the world of ‘sugar dating’. Meeting both the Sugar Daddies and the younger women they have a relationship with, the docuseries examines how Sugar Babies earn their money.