Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Invisible Boys (13 Feb)

Invisible Boys. Image: Stan.

Series. A groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ series adapted from the award-winning novel by Holden Sheppard. Filmed in Perth and Geraldton, Invisible Boys is an emotional tale of individuality and belonging. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series is raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked.

Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, the Stan Original Series Invisible Boys explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. Watch the trailer.

The Substance (15 Feb)

The Substance. Image: Mubi.

Film (2024). Starring Demi Moore, who won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award, The Substance follows Elizabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who undertakes a clandestine procedure to reclaim her youthful looks, leading to unforeseen circumstances.

Recently added

Amandaland (6 Feb)

Amandaland. Image: BBC. Streaming on Stan.

Series. Starring Joanna Lumley and Lucy Punch, Amanda (Punch) has had to downsize and up sticks to South Harlesden, or as the Estate Agent calls it SoHa (definitely not the area around Wormwood Scrubs prison) after her divorce.

With her kids, Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety. Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone. Watch the trailer.

Tom of Finland (28 Jan)

Film (2017). Filmmaker Dome Karukoski brings to screen the life and work of one of the most influential and celebrated figures of 20th-century gay culture, Touko Valio Laaksonen (Tom of Finland).

All American – Season 7 (30 Jan)

Series. Acting as a new chapter for the vortex, Season 7 follows the crew as they leave college and enter adulthood, figuring out what their legacies are going to be. They’ll attempt to take all they’ve learned in adolescence to settle into their chosen careers and attempt to change the world now they are officially on their own.

Watch the trailer.

Protection (10 Jan)

Protection. Image: Stan.

Series. Following a witness protection officer at the centre of a breach, Protection shows us how even the smallest leak of information could jeopardise witness safety. Following an extramarital romance, the series fights to unearth the real cause of corruption within the witness protection unit.

Black Snow – Season 2 (1 Jan)

Travis Fimmel in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. What happened to Zoe Jacobs? In this returning season, cold case Detective Cormack (Travis Fimmel) tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who hasn’t been seen since her own 21st birthday party in 2003. Watch the Stan trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Black Snow Season 2:

‘Australia’s served up its fair share of regional mysteries in recent years, and most of the virtues here are par for the course. The story doesn’t drag its heels, there’s a strong supporting cast (including Dan Spielman and Kat Stewart), and plenty of nice shots of the Glass House mountains where much of the series was filmed. But the big strength of Black Snow is that it knows what it’s got in Fimmel.’ Read more …