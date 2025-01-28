Stan: best new shows & films streaming February 2025

Stan: new in February

3 Feb

The Grammys

Celebrating the artistic excellence that has defined the year in music, with the ceremony acting as the night of all nights for the industry, the 67th GRAMMY Awards are broadcasting live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Nominees for the awards include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

6 Feb

Amandaland

Amandaland. Image: BBC.

Series. Starring Joanna Lumley and Lucy Punch, Amanda (Punch) has had to downsize and up sticks to South Harlesden, or as the Estate Agent calls it SoHa (definitely not the area around Wormwood Scrubs prison) after her divorce.

With her kids, Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety. Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone. Watch the trailer.

8 Feb

Critics Choice Awards

Held annually to honour the finest in cinematic and television achievement, The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be broadcasted live from 11:00am AEDT. Hacks, available only on Stan, has been nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Paul W. Downs) and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder).

13 Feb

Invisible Boys

Invisible Boys. Image: Stan.

Series. A groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ series adapted from the award-winning novel by Holden Sheppard. Filmed in Perth and Geraldton, Invisible Boys is an emotional tale of individuality and belonging. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series is raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked.

Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, the Stan Original Series Invisible Boys explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. Watch the trailer.

15 Feb

The Substance

The Substance. Image: Mubi.

Film (2024). Starring Demi Moore, who won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award, The Substance follows Elizabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who undertakes a clandestine procedure to reclaim her youthful looks, leading to unforeseen circumstances.

20 Feb

Good Cop/Bad Cop

Good Cop/Bad Cop. Image: Stan.

Series. Good Cop/Bad Copfollows Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), a sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force as they contend with colourful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown) – who happens to be their father. Watch the trailer.

Boarders – Season 2

Series. After a problematic video of a St Gilbert’s student goes viral, the school reacts by giving five underprivileged, inner-city teenagers high-level scholarships in an attempt to refresh their image. Season 2 sees a new era for St Gilbert’s, with headmaster Bernard – who had brought the scholarship students into the school – suspended following a school rebellion.