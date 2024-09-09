SBS On Demand: top new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

9 September

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 15

Jimmy Carr hosts a fresh new season of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, the British comedy game show where a barrage of comedians take on numbers and letters. In this premiere episode, Jonathan Ross and Russell Kane battle with Alan Carr and Judi Love in the classic words and numbers quiz. Josh Jones joins Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner, while maths whizz Rachel Riley looks after the numbers.

Those Who Kill – Seasons 3-4 (12 September)

Danish Nordic noir series. Criminal profiler Louise Bergstein is on edge after her most recent case, but when a couple is brutally murdered, she is determined to track down the killer. As she teams up with police investigator Frederik Havgaard, all evidence points to a young man with a terrible and desperate past. Starring Natalie Madueño and Simon Sears.

Spent (13 September)

British comedy series. From the executive producers of I May Destroy You and Catastrophe, and inspired by the real-life experiences of its writer and lead Michelle de Swarte. Despite her humble beginnings, Mia has become accustomed to the finer things in life. Beautiful clothes, beautiful friends and an abundant bank balance. Unfortunately, Mia's jet-set career has seriously stalled. The truth is, she's bankrupt, pushing 40 and struggling to find somewhere to sleep. Now Mia is on the run, mainly from herself. Starring Michelle de Swarte, Amanda Wilkin and Karl Collins.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Suspect – Season 2 (2 September)

British crime drama series. When Jon admits under hypnosis that he kills women and intends on killing a girl tonight, his psychotherapist, Dr Susannah Newman, knows he must be stopped. She contacts the police and her former lover, DSI Richard Groves, but when he refuses to take action, Susannah is forced to save the girl alone. Starring Dominic Cooper, Anne-Marie Duff and Ben Miller.

The Sixth Commandment (4 September)

British true crime drama series. This miniseries explores the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and the extraordinary events that unfolded over the following years. It tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar and a charismatic student, Ben Field, set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory. Starring Timothy Spall and Éanna Hardwicke.

Exit – Season 3 (5 September)

Norwegian financial thriller series. In their elite and seemingly perfect world, four multimillionaire friends share a profound dissatisfaction with the monotony of everyday life, and seek the thrills only big money can buy. In this third season, the fossil-fuel crisis extends its grip on the global economy and money is flowing like never before into green energy – only to be siphoned off in shady dealings and mysterious hedge funds. Starring Simon J. Berger, Agnes Kittelsen and Tobias Santelmann.

Great Coastal Railway Journeys – Season 3 (27 August)

Series. Michael Portillo explores the shores of Britain in a new series of Great Coastal Railway Journeys, with stunning views and charming conversations along the way.

Snowdon & Margaret: A Scandalous Affair (31 August)

Documentary. This insightful documentary examines Princess Margaret's marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones – the first non-aristocrat to marry into monarchy for 400 years. Discover the tale that caused global scandal, from their first meeting to eventual divorce.

Great Australian Walks – Season 2 (22 August)



Great Australian Walks returns to SBS with a brand-new series – only this time beloved comedy legend Julia Zemiro (Fisk, RocKwiz) is sharing her step counter with two additional presenters: comedian Susie Youssef (Deadloch, The Project) and Alone Australia‘s Season 1 winner Gina Chick.