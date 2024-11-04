SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Nick Knowles in South America (4 Nov)

Series. Nick Knowles embarks on another stunning adventure: a three-part journey that takes him from the mighty Andes all the way to Argentina. From the Andes Mountains, to Southern Patagonia, he delves into history and achievements of this vibrant continent. Watch the trailer.

Jamie’s Comfort Food – Season 1 (5 Nov)

Series. This new show embraces the ritual of cooking and dishes that will pick you up and raise your spirits. You’ll find nostalgic favourites, such as chicken kiev and bolognese ravioli, plus beautiful new classics from all over the world, as well as some insanely good, seriously naughty desserts, including scrumptious sticky toffee pudding and an epic pavlova with a bit of a twist.

Filmed at Jamie’s Essex home with friends and family, the series is brimming with inspirational dishes, epic flavour combinations and some seriously clever cooking

The Zelensky Story (5 Nov)

Series. With unique access to Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena Zelenska and their inner circle, this is the extraordinary journey of a comedian who played the president in a hit TV show and then became the real president of his country. When fiction becomes reality, Zelensky undergoes a brutal initiation into the world of power-politics during meetings with Trump and Putin.

As the drumbeat of war grows louder, Zelensky faces questions about how prepared Ukraine is for war. The former entertainer then leads his country during a full-scale invasion, as he and his wife open up about living through it. Three episodes, weekly.

The Jury: Death on a Staircase (6 Nov)

The Jury: Death on the Staircase. Image: SBS On Demand .

What would you do if someone’s life was in your hands? In an Australian first, SBS Original The Jury: Death on the Staircase takes inspiration from a smash-hit format from Channel 4 in the UK to provide insight and analysis on how juries work. Trial by jury has been described as one of the most ‘venerated and venerable’ aspects of our justice system, but is it?

Over five unmissable episodes, the series re-enacts a real manslaughter trial with actors reciting real court transcripts word-for-word. But just as in a real court, the new jury is made up of 12 everyday Australians. The jurors reflect contemporary Australian society – a diverse range of ages, cultures, and life experiences.

Will they conclude the accused is an innocent man, or determine he is guilty? Will the new jury arrive at the same decision as the original trial? Weekly episodes.

History’s Greatest Escapes With Morgan Freeman – Season 2 (7 Nov)

Series. Hosted by the five-time Oscar nominee and one-time Oscar winning actor. This season, Freeman explores real life prison breaks that have captured the attention of the public as well as the authorities that tried to prevent them.

Famous escapes at Devil’s Island, during the Vietnam War, and at Sobibor Death Camp during WWII as well as other prison locations are recreated, with interviews from some of the prisoners themselves, their families, their cell mates and from the guards and prison employees that tried to prevent the escapes.

A League Of Their Own: South East Asia (8 Nov)

Series. Former England footballers Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards are embarking on a truly epic adventure across South East Asia. They will battle it out in head-to-head challenges set by Romesh Ranganathan to try and avoid the most dreaded forfeit yet.

Along the way they’ll be helped by their teammates’ Alan Carr, Big Zuu, Patrice Evra, Maisie Adam, Emily Atack and Joel Dommett.

This once-in-a-lifetime adventure starts in Singapore where they don Lycra to compete in synchronised swimming and take on a challenge set by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix circuit.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Homeland – Seasons 1–8 (1 Nov)

Homeland. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Carrie Mathison, a CIA operations officer, conducts an unauthorised operation in Iraq and is reassigned to the CIA’s Counterterrorism Centre in Langley, Virginia. Nicholas Brody, a U.S. Marine Sergeant who had been reported as missing in action since 2003, is rescued from a compound belonging to terrorist Abu Nazir.

Brody is heralded as a war hero, but Carrie comes to suspect that he is planning a terrorist attack against the United States. This multi-Emmy award-winning series stars Claire Danes, Damian Lewis and Mandy Patinkin.

Tokyo Vice – Season 2 (3 Nov)

Tokyo Vice – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Filmed on location and loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s firsthand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, this crime drama series follows Adelstein as he descends into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in 2000.

After being hired as prestigious newspaper Meicho Shimbun’s first American crime reporter, Jake quickly embeds himself alongside Detective Hiroto Katagiri. As he’s thrust deeply into the city’s criminal underworld, Adelstein comes to realise that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger. Starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. Watch the trailer.