SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Homeland – Seasons 1–8 (1 Nov)

Homeland. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Carrie Mathison, a CIA operations officer, conducts an unauthorised operation in Iraq and is reassigned to the CIA’s Counterterrorism Centre in Langley, Virginia. Nicholas Brody, a U.S. Marine Sergeant who had been reported as missing in action since 2003, is rescued from a compound belonging to terrorist Abu Nazir.

Brody is heralded as a war hero, but Carrie comes to suspect that he is planning a terrorist attack against the United States. This multi-Emmy award-winning series stars Claire Danes, Damian Lewis and Mandy Patinkin.

Tokyo Vice – Season 2 (3 Nov)

Series. Filmed on location and loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s firsthand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, this crime drama series follows Adelstein as he descends into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in 2000.

After being hired as prestigious newspaper Meicho Shimbun’s first American crime reporter, Jake quickly embeds himself alongside Detective Hiroto Katagiri. As he’s thrust deeply into the city’s criminal underworld, Adelstein comes to realise that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger. Starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Bosch – Season 3 (23 Oct)

Bosch Season 3. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch investigated his mother’s murder for years, but was unable to bring the killer to justice in the end. The ugly truth behind that case has only left him more tense and restless. Now, Bosch’s teenage daughter, Maddie, has come to live with him and ushered into his personal life the everyday responsibilities of being a single father.

Meanwhile, Bosch remains a tenacious cop who struggles to attain justice in an imperfect system. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels. Starring Titus Welliver. Watch the trailer.

Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution (15 Oct)

Red Flag: Music’s Failed Revolution. Image: SBS On Demand.

Documentary series. It’s the new millennium and music is facing an existential threat: illegal piracy. Marc Fennell uncovers the bizarre story of the Aussie start up, Guvera, that promised to revolutionise music forever, but instead vanished in a $180 million mystery.

‘It’s a solid story, with a bunch of colourful characters operating during a pivotal point in the development of the online world we currently … well, ‘enjoy’ doesn’t seem like quite the right term. Fennell’s been doing this kind of thing for a while now, and he and his team have put together a slick, engaging retelling of a tale that covers a surprisingly large stretch of ground.

‘There’s plenty of talking heads from the era (including musician Ben Lee), plus the occasional scene-setting re-enactment (footwear is surprisingly important when it comes to identifying who’s who). And if at times you might wonder if this story really needed two 75-minute (with ads) episodes to be told, it’s hard to pin-point exactly what to cut. You can’t leave out a $400K launch party featuring Alice Cooper and Mos Def (who demanded to be paid in cash).’ Read more …

Fallen (17 Oct)

Series. From the makers of The Bridge and starring Sofia Helin. Police inspector Iris had worked at the NOA in Stockholm for over 20 years when her husband Christian was shot dead. Reeling from the tragedy and furious that the case remains unsolved, she leaves Stockholm and becomes the new head of the Cold Case team in Malmö.

When a skull is found in the forest and linked to a cold case, Iris is called in to investigate. But with the discovery, ominous questions as to the identity of the killer are raised – what is the truth, and how far will Iris go to find it?