SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr. Michael Mosley (6 March)

A new three-part series in which chronic insomniac Dr. Mosley joins some Australia’s worst sleepers on a pioneering eight-week sleep treatment program run by the Flinders University Sleep Institute.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Season 2 (7 March)

Tucci is back to share his passion for Italian cooking, make our mouths water, and meet some of the people behind the country’s famed cuisine.

The Vanishing Triangle (7 March)

Series. When journalist Lisa Wallace writes an article about her mother’s murder, two decades earlier, it seems to lead to the disappearance of another young woman, then several more. Working with Detective David Burkely, Wallace travels around Ireland to investigate the disappearances. Based on a true story.

Remarkable Places to Eat – Season 3 (10 March)

Celebrated chefs and food lovers share their secrets on the best places in the world to eat. Fred Sirieix is joined by a special guest in each episode.

Added last week

The Blonde One (26 Feb)

Film. When colleagues Gabriel become housemates in Buenos Aires, romance blossoms. Starring Alfonso Bardon, Justo Calabria and Gaston Re.

Joyland (27 Feb)

Film. A man lands a job as a backup dancer at a Bollywood-inspired burlesque and falls head over heels for a trans woman. Starring Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq and Alina Khan.

Jump, Darling (28 Feb)

Film. A newbie drag queen in the aftermath of a breakup moves to the country and finds his grandmother in rapidly failing health – and desperate to avoid the nursing home. Starring Cloris Leachman, Thomas Duplessie and Jayne Eastwood.

Bendetta (29 Feb)

Film. A 17th-century nun finds herself in a lesbian affair with a novice … making life awkward. Starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia.

Screw (1 March)

Darkly comic drama series set in Long Marsh men’s prison in the UK, following officers Leigh Henry and Rose Gill – both of whom have secrets seemingly at odds with their roles as prison guards. Starring Nina Sosanya and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.