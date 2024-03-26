SBS On Demand: new shows streaming April 2024

4 April

Fallen

Fallen. Image: SBS.

Series. This Swedish Nordic Noir reuinites The Bridge screenwriter Hans Rosenfeldt and its star Sofia Helin. After a personal tragedy, Iris Broman (Helin) moves from Stockholm to the southern town of Ystad, where she becomes the head of the Kalla Fall, a group solving cold cases in Malmö.

In the Name of Love

Series. This comedy-drama from Bård Breien, set in 1970s Norway, is inspired by Breien’s unconventional upbringing. Primary-school teacher Anne-Lise Bang (Maria Bonnevie) is at pains to keep her husband Lars (Trond Espen Seim)’s profitable porn business a secret, while Lars considers his unconventional line of work a kind of social protest.

7 April

A Cotswold Farmshop

Series. In the Gloucester Service Station, serving the M5 motorway in England, there’s a family run business with shelves stacked with goods from local famers, food producers and artisan crafters. This series follows the stories behind these items and the people who make the services station unique.

11 April

Juice

Juice. Image: SBS.

Series. A surreal British comedy from the mind of actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan. We follow Jamma (Rizwan) on his quest for attention as he navigates chaotic family dynamics and stumbles through love. When his emotions peak, the world transforms around him on this trippy joyride through family life and romance.

15 April

Faithless

Series. After Sam and Tracy Amin attend a tense meeting at their daughter’s school, Tracy is tragically killed by an ice-cream-van. Egyptian-Irish Sam must raise his three daughters with some support from his Egyptian father and Irish mother-in-law, and his narcissistic half-brother. A comedic and insightful look at multicultural Ireland.

18 April

Blue Lights – Season 2

The response officers have to deal with a major gangland feud in the city. Grace, Annie and Tommy are growing up fast as police officers, but nothing can prepare them for the turmoil they face every day. Constable Shane Bradley is drafted in to help, but his motivations are unclear.

23 April

Travel Man – Season 12

Alan Davies and Joe Lycett in Travel Man – Season 12. Image: SBS.

A quartet of minibreaks starting in Trieste, where Alan Davies accompanies Joe Lycett for 48 hours in northern Italy. After that, the guests are Desiree Birch in Finnish Lapland; comedian and podcaster Adam Buxton in Prague; and comedian Jessica Fostekew in Lanzarote.

24 April

Swift Street

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Series. An urban heist-escapade set in inner-city Melbourne following street-smart 21-year-old s Elsie (Tanzyn Crawford), who joins forces with her father, Robert (Cliff Curtis), to get him out of a $26,000 debt and save him from a merciless crime boss (Eliza Matengu). The unlikely pair embark on a crime spree while navigating their complicated relationship. Along the way, Elsie also has to navigate her relationship with high school sweetheart Tatenda (Alfred Chuol), her growing attraction to Aisha (Bernie Van Tiel) and deal with an unexpected revelation about her new friend Tom (Keiynan Lonsdale).

25 April

Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy – Season 1 & 2

Food writer Sophie Grigson turned her back on life in the UK, packed up her car and headed to southern Italy. It’s a dream for so many people. This series features local characters, delicious food, beautiful landscapes and glorious summer food as Sophie prepares to get swept off her feet in in Puglia, Italy.