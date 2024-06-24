SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

New this week

The Cook Up With Adam Liaw – Season 7 (SBS Food, 24 June)

A new line-up of familiar faces for a fabulous new season of heart-warming meals and friendly conversation with Adam Liaw. Every weeknight, two foodie friends join Adam. Chefs, comedians, authors, journalists, singers, actors, sports personalities, and everything in between: if they love food and a chat, Adam welcomes them into the kitchen.

The Nine Lives Of… (SBS Viceland, 29 June)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The untold stories of how our favourite icons have struggled, been cancelled, screwed up, or fallen, only to rise again. From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Dave Chappelle, Paris Hilton and Tiger Woods, this season covers the lows and highs of the people who have established themselves as the best of the best – despite facing crises that would cause others to crumble.

The Arc de Triomphe: A Nation’s Passion (30 June)

Documentary. Mornings of parades, afternoons of riots and evenings of jubilation. At the heart of one of the most beautiful urban environments in the world, the Arc de Triomphe is an enigmatic structure. Its original purpose and meaning has been subverted, diverted or betrayed, and it remains a witness to historic moments ranging from the Napoleonic Empire’s victories, to the Tour de France and the World Cup.

Tour de France (SBS Sport live from Sunday, 30 June at 8.30pm)

The iconic cycling race the Tour de France is covered extensively by SBS along with a month-long ‘focus on France’.

Geoff Dixon: Portraits of Us

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Documentary film following New Zealand visual artist Geoff Dixon as he makes work for an exhibition and unravels his past, dissecting the seemingly contradictory obsessions which have shaped his unique artistic style and vision. Directed by Glenis Giles and Clare O’Leary.

Added recently to SBS

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – Season 3 (SBS Food)

Ten-part food and travel series. Gordon Ramsay is on culinary mission as he dives, fishes and forages across the world. From hand-catching rattlesnakes in Texas, to fighting waves hunting for barnacles in Portugal, or scaling cliffs for butter worms and honey ants in Mexico.

The New Corporation (Viceland)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Documentary film revealing how the corporate takeover of society is being justified by the sly

rebranding of corporations as socially conscious entities. From Joel Bakan and Jennifer Abbott, filmmakers of the multi-award-winning global hit, The Corporation.

Before We Die – Season 2

British crime drama. Five episodes.This season, two matriarchs are battling for supremacy: Detective Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp), a woman determined to fight corruption, and her antagonist Dubravka, the figurehead of the Mimica crime family and mother of Bianca, the lover of Hannah’s son.

Guillaume’s French Atlantic

Five-part travel and food series exploring the stunning cuisine and wild beauty of the west coast of France with internationally renowned chef Guillaume Brahimi.

Broken City

Film (US, 2013). When disgraced cop turned private detective, Billy Taggart, is hired by NYC’s mayor to tail his wife, he uncovers a city-wide conspiracy of corruption, sex, and murder. Directed by Allen

Hughes, starring Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Read: Swift Street, SBS review: first class crime series

Breaking News In Yuba County

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film. (2021). A woman takes advantage of her growing celebrity status when the police and the public think her dead husband is just missing. Directed by Tate Taylor, starring Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Regina Hall.

WWE Legends – Season 2

Nine-part series. Discover the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, the series explores a different legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture.

Sunday

Film. (2021). A wealthy man is vacationing with loved ones at a resort in Acapulco, Mexico until he receives a phone call. There’s been a death in the family, everyone must return home, and simmering tensions begin to rise. Directed and written by Michel Franco, starring Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Samuel Bottomley.