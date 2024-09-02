SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Suspect – Season 2 (2 September)

British crime drama series. When Jon admits under hypnosis that he kills women and intends on killing a girl tonight, his psychotherapist, Dr Susannah Newman, knows he must be stopped. She contacts the police and her former lover, DSI Richard Groves, but when he refuses to take action, Susannah is forced to save the girl alone. Starring Dominic Cooper, Anne-Marie Duff and Ben Miller. Watch the trailer.

The Sixth Commandment (4 September)

British true crime drama series. This miniseries explores the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and the extraordinary events that unfolded over the following years. It tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar and a charismatic student, Ben Field, set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory. Starring Timothy Spall and Éanna Hardwicke.

Exit – Season 3 (5 September)

Norwegian financial thriller series. In their elite and seemingly perfect world, four multimillionaire friends share a profound dissatisfaction with the monotony of everyday life, and seek the thrills only big money can buy. In this third season, the fossil-fuel crisis extends its grip on the global economy and money is flowing like never before into green energy – only to be siphoned off in shady dealings and mysterious hedge funds. Starring Simon J. Berger, Agnes Kittelsen and Tobias Santelmann.

SBS On Demand: recently added

La Vuelta 2024 (17 August–8 September)

Live and on-demand coverage of the major annual cycling event, held mostly in Spain.

Great Coastal Railway Journeys – Season 3 (27 August)

Series. Michael Portillo explores the shores of Britain in a new series of Great Coastal Railway Journeys, with stunning views and charming conversations along the way.

Snowdon & Margaret: A Scandalous Affair (31 August)

Documentary. This insightful documentary examines Princess Margaret’s marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones – the first non-aristocrat to marry into monarchy for 400 years. Discover the tale that caused global scandal, from their first meeting to eventual divorce. Watch the trailer.

Great Australian Walks – Season 2 (22 August)

Great Australian Walks returns to SBS with a brand-new series – only this time beloved comedy legend Julia Zemiro (Fisk, RocKwiz) is sharing her step counter with two additional presenters: comedian Susie Youssef (Deadloch, The Project) and Alone Australia‘s Season 1 winner Gina Chick.

Devils – Season 2 (22 August)

Series. London, 2016. Massimo Ruggero is now CEO and, with his new Head of Trading Wu Zhi, has earned huge profits for NYL’s Chinese shareholders. But faulty polling data on the Brexit referendum threatens total disaster: taking advantage of the situation, Dominic Morgan returns and asks Massimo to join him in a new global war, between China and the West, for control of global data. Starring Pia Mechler and Alessandro Borghi.

Face to Face – Season 3 (22 August)

Series. Holger Lang, CEO of the successful billion-dollar company Lang Enterprise, receives a call from a trusted employee telling him about a video recording he must see. In horror, Holger then watches as his protégé and successor Christina is brutally murdered by John Ryt. This poses more questions than answers. Who commissioned John to kill Christina – and why? Starring Trine Dyrholm and Alma Ekehed Thomsen. Watch the trailer.