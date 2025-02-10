SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Forged In Fire – Season 10 (10 Feb)

Top bladesmiths from different walks of life compete to create the best weapons and prove their effectiveness in a series of daunting challenges.

Pretty Babe: Brooke Shields (11 Feb)

Series. A galvanising look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualised young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.

This documentary follows Shields through her extraordinary childhood and complex relationship with her mother and manager, Teri Shields.

Lord Lucan (12 Feb)

Series. On November 7th, 1974, the dead body of children’s nanny Sandra Rivett was discovered in a mail sack in the basement of a Belgravia townhouse. The chief suspect was the father of the children, an Etoneducated gambler called Richard John Bingham, the seventh earl of Lucan, who had disappeared.

While most of Lord Lucan’s friends and family insisted that he had taken his own life, nobody has ever been found. The manhunt for Lucan lasted decades.

Wonders Of The Sun With Dara Ó Briain (12 Feb)

Series – two parts. Dara O Briain explores our relationship with the Sun – how its birth gave us life and how its death will eventually take it away. With characteristic charm and humour, Dara encounters those who have dedicated their lives to understanding the brightest object in the sky.

He crosses the Atlantic to witness a total solar eclipse and meets the teams of scientists whose focus is to protect us from the Sun’s deadly power. This is a stellar encounter with our most dazzling and important heavenly neighbour.

The Flight Attendant Murders (13 Feb)

Series. This documentary series explores the murders of four flight attendants in the 1970’s and 1980’s in Texas. Their names are Jeannie, Cheryl, Beverley and Jeeta. All four women worked for the same airline and their murders bear striking similarities.

While one man, convicted rapist Jonathan Reed was found guilty of the first murder, three other murders took place while he was in prison.

Pose – Seasons 1–3 (14 Feb)

Series. Set in New York City and spanning 1987 to 1994, Pose is a glorious and poignant musical drama exploring the juxtaposition of different segments of life and society in New York, including the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

With a large recurring cast of LGBTIQ+ actors, Pose was also recognised at launch for featuring the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles in a scripted series: including Michaela Jae Rodriguez (who then won the 2022 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama), Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Hailie Sahar.

Churchill And The Movie Mogul (15 Feb)

Documentary. Winston Churchill was mad about movies, arguably more so than any other politician in history, but the true extent of his use of them as a war weapon has not been previously explored. Before the Second World War, one of Britain’s most celebrated film producers, Alexander Korda, signed up Churchill as a screenwriter and historical advisor and a unique collaboration began.

Churchill provided script notes for Korda’s productions and also penned an epic screenplay. When war broke out, their collaboration became of immeasurable importance. Churchill even sent Korda on a spy mission to Hollywood with the aim of bringing America into the war.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Scotland’s Poshest Train With Alan Cumming (6 Feb)

Four-part series. an extraordinary adventure on board The Royal Scotsman, an ultra-luxurious train promising an unparalleled odyssey through the very heart of Scotland. From the moment the train departs, Alan experiences the VIP treatment that has made the Royal Scotsman a byword for indulgence.

But his journey extends beyond the exclusive trappings and picturesque scenery, delving into the rich history and traditions of each destination.

Playing Nice (29 Jan)

Series. Playing Nice is based on the JP Delaney book of the same name. Set against a sweeping Cornish landscape, two couples discover their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up, and face a horrifying dilemma: do they keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child

Couple Pete (James Norton) and Maddie (Niamh Algar) are thrown into the world of the other couple, Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay). But while they initially agree on a solution, Pete and Maddie soon learn they can’t trust the other couple, and ulterior motives are at play.

