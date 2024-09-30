Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Amazon Prime Video & more

Netflix: new shows streaming

Love is Blind – Season 7 (2 October)

Series. New singles enter the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments. Starring Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

Heartstopper – Season 3 (3 October)

Heartstopper Season 3. Image: Netflix. New shows streaming.

Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they grow closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet. Starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao and Yasmin Finney. Read more on ScreenHub.

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (3 October)

TV animated special. The crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong? Starring Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamantopoulos and Mallory Low.

AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV: new shows streaming

The Bench – S1 & 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (30 September)

The Bench. Image: AMC+/ Acorn TV. New shows streaming.

Series. Set in a busy magistrate’s court in a small Welsh town, this award-winning drama follows the legal team as they face whatever challenges and dilemmas the justice system throws at them – from escaping prisoners and arsonists to accidental killers and jealous wives wreaking revenge.

Not to mention the tensions, desires, frustrations, and outright resentment simmering under the surface of this high-pressured staff.

Starring Mark Lewis-Jones and Eiry Thomas.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Shudder & AMC+ (1 October)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Image: Shudder & AMC+. New shows streaming.



Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights.

Every episode promises spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will push the cast of drag superstars to confront their darkest fears.

This ten-episode season is bigger, bloodier, and more brutal than anything that’s come before, featuring expanded ‘on location’ challenges, twisted new themes for the floorshows, cinematic sequences dripping with dread, and innovative drag that will leave viewers gasping.

V/H/S/Beyond – Shudder & AMC+ (4 October)

The popular film anthology features six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape. Segments include: Stork, directed by Jordan Downey, screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart; Fur Babies, written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long; Live and Let Dive, Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner; Dream Girl, directed by Virat Pal, written by Pal and Evan Dickson; Stowaway, directed by Kate Siegel, written by Mike Flanagan; and a special presentation by Jay Cheel.

Stan: new shows streaming

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol (30 September)

Series. Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future. Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Anne Charrier.

Joan (1 October)

Joan. Image: Stan. New shows streaming.

Series. Based on a true story, Joan brings to life an exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s. A fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties, Joan is deeply scarred and vulnerable, yet fiercely devoted to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly.

Trapped in a disastrous marriage with violent criminal Gary, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter when Gary goes on the run, becoming a masterful jewel thief, adopting new identities and transforms into one of Britain’s most successful diamond thieves.

Starring Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane. Watch the trailer.

This is Going to Hurt – Season 1 (2 October)

Series. Set in a hospital birthing ward, this show delivers a bracing depiction of life as a junior doctor and the toll that takes on family life. Starring Ben Wishaw and Ambika Mod.

BritBox: new shows streaming

Silent Witness – Seasons 22–25

Silent Witness Season 22. Image: BritBox. New shows streaming.

Series. This award-winning series follows forensic pathologist Dr. Nikki Alexander and forensic pathologist Jack Hogson as the pair uncover the mysterious goings-on behind a trail of murders and assassinations only to discover that the source of the murders might be closer to home than first anticipated. Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves and Richard Linten. Watch the Season 24 trailer.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Take 5 With Zan Rowe – Season 3 (1 October)

Take 5 With Zan Rowe. Image: ABC iview. New shows streaming.

Music is memory. Hearing a song can take you to a place, a feeling, a moment. Guided by one of Australia’s most charming and experienced interviewers Zan Rowe, the guests reveal sides to themselves we have never seen before.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

The Old Man (1 October)

Series. The Old Man centres on Dan Chase, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he must reconcile his past.

At the same time, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence is called to hunt Chase down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Can Chase outrun his secrets, or will they catch him first? From the maker of The Handmaid’s Tale, this meaty action thriller stars Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. Watch the trailer.

Four Years Later (2 October)

Four Years. Image: SBS On Demand. New shows streaming.

Series. Can you find your way back to someone you love after being apart for so long? From Easy Tiger, the producers of The Twelve and Colin from Accounts, and created by Mithila Gupta, comes Four Years Later.

Set across the two vastly different worlds of India and Australia, this intimate and compelling eight-part series delves into the complex ways love can change over time and distance.

Starring Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh as Sridevi and Yash, who must endure four years apart right after their wedding when Yash lands a highly coveted medical traineeship in Australia. Supporting cast includes Kate Box, Taj Aldeeb,, Roy Joseph and Luke Arnold. Read more on ScreenHub.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

Challengers (1 October)

Challengers. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Amazon Prime Video.New shows streaming.

Film (2024). From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers follows Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.

Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Watch the trailer.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power S2 finale (3 October)

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2. Image: Ben Rothstein/ Amazon Prime Video. New shows streaming.

Series. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2 plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other.

Starring Charlie Vickers, Tyroe Muhafidin, Markella Kavenagh and Morfydd Clark. Read the ScreenHub review of S2.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 (3 October)

From 3 October, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will ignite cricket fans across the globe as the Australian women’s cricket team – led by Captain Alyssa Healy – begin their quest for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title, with every moment live and exclusive to Prime Video at no additional cost to members.

House of Spoils (3 October)

Film (2024). House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant—a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate—where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

House of Spoils is a tense, psychological and sensuous thriller that will leave hearts pounding and mouth watering. Starring Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira and Arian Moayed. Watch the trailer.

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 3 (3 October)

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 3. Image: Amazon Prime Video. New shows streaming.

Series. Everything is at stake in the long-awaited Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina.

Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria. Starring the voices of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe and Ashley Johnson.

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

Where’s Wanda? (2 October)

Where’s Wanda? Image: Frédéric Batier/ Apple TV+. New shows streaming.

Series. Apple’s first German-language series is a dark comedy that tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, who are desperate to locate their missing 17-year-old daughter, Wanda, who disappeared months ago without a trace.

When the police fail to find her, the family takes matters into their own hands, obtaining surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole. Disguising themselves as employees of an electrical company, they bug their neighbourhood and then half their suburb, finding out that behind closed doors, none of their neighbours are who they pretend to be.

Starring Carolin Karnuth, Heike Makatsch and Robert Maaser. Watch the trailer.

CURSES! – Season 2 (4 October)

CURSES! Season 2. Image: Apple TV+. New shows streaming.

Series. Pandora, Russ and Sky Vanderhouven belong to a family cursed by their ancestors’ pillaging of ancient artifacts from across the globe, which saw their father, Alex, turned to stone. After reversing the curse on an adventure of a lifetime, Season 2 picks up with Alex rejoining the family as they continue working to undo the damage done by their greedy ancestors.

But when something about Alex doesn’t seem quite right, the family must band together to solve the mysteries that confront them, both on the road and within the walls of Briarstone Manor. Starring the voices of Gabrielle Nevaeh, Andre Robinson, Lyric Lewis, Reid Scott and Rhys Darby.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

Aussie Shore – Season 1 (3 October)

Aussie Shore. Image: Paramount+. New shows streaming.

Reality series. The first Australian iteration of the hit international Shores franchise. Eleven ‘unapologetically wild, sexy, hilarious, authentic and confident singletons come together as one big dysfunctional family and call Cairns, North Queensland their home for the most unforgettable and unfiltered summer of their lives’.

As House Boss, Charlotte Crosby will help them navigate the highs and lows of living, working and partying together. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new shows streaming

Me & Mickey – Season 3 (2 October)

Animated series. Mickey Mouse talks about everyday topics, inviting preschoolers to laugh and play along with games and challenges.

Last Days of the Space Age (3 October)

Last Days of the Space Age. Image: Joel Pratley/ Disney+. New shows streaming.

Series. It’s the end of an era, and everything is about to change. A global beauty pageant is converging on a small town, and for three families, the drama unfolding on the world stage is nothing compared to what they’re going through.

Tony and Judy are married and sit on opposite sides of an ugly power strike. Their youngest daughter Mia is going off the rails, while their eldest, Tilly, has her head in the stars. The Biu family grapple with the fate of their son, whose life hangs in the balance. For the Wilberforces, the threat of prejudice proves the flashpoint for monumental change.

And Tony’s brother Mick forges an alliance with the USSR pageant contestant, not to mention her KGB minder. The stage is set for a moment in history which will push these families past their limits.

Starring Jesse Spencer, Radha Mitchell and Deborah Mailman. Watch the trailer.

Hold Your Breath (3 October)

Film (2024). Oklahoma, 1930s. The Bellum family house rests in a valley of dirt as clouds of dust blot out the sun. Margaret and her two daughters, Rose and Ollie, tend to their sparse farm while Margaret’s husband has left in pursuit of work.

As they struggle to survive the punishing Dust Bowl environment, a mysterious stranger arrives, threatening all they know and love. But is the threat a closer one? Starring Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Binge: new shows streaming

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 15 (2 October)

Series. Grab your stilettos and get ready to strut all over the city that never sleeps. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield all return this season, along with new housewife Racquel Chevremont, and Rebecca Minkoff, who joins as a friend.

Velma: This Halloween Needs to be More Special (3 October)

Animated TV special. With just 24 hours to bring Velma back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit. But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears … if they all want to make it out alive.

Salem’s Lot (3 October)

Film (2024). The adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestselling novel reunites the producing teams behind the record-breaking horror franchises The Conjuring and the It films. Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire. Starring Lewis Pullman and Spencer Treat Clark.

Law & Order – Season 24 (4 October)

Law & Order – Season 24. Image: Binge. New Shows streaming.



Series. Lives hang in the balance as detectives and prosecutors pursue justice in New York City. In cases ripped from the headlines, police investigate serious and often deadly crimes, weighing the evidence and questioning the suspects until someone is taken into custody.

The district attorney’s office then builds a case to convict the perpetrator by proving the person guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Working together, these expert teams navigate all sides of the complex criminal justice system to make New York a safer place – and keep the worst offenders off the streets. Watch the trailer.

The Great Escaper (5 October)

Film. Bernard Jordan escapes from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France. Starring Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson. Watch the trailer.