SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

The Great Wall with Ash Dykes (28 Jan)

Series. British extreme athlete, Ash Dykes introduces his latest adventure – a monumental journey along the Great Wall of China spanning 21,000km. Having conquered feats like solo crossing of the Gobi Desert and navigating Madagascar’s dense jungle, over two and a half months, he explores China’s National Cultural Park, showcasing the wall’s diverse heritage built over millennia.

Playing Nice (29 Jan)

Playing Nice. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Playing Nice is based on the JP Delaney book of the same name. Set against a sweeping Cornish landscape, two couples discover their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up, and face a horrifying dilemma: do they keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child

Couple Pete (James Norton) and Maddie (Niamh Algar) are thrown into the world of the other couple, Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay). But while they initially agree on a solution, Pete and Maddie soon learn they can’t trust the other couple, and ulterior motives are at play.

As tensions escalate, Pete and Maddie are forced to go to extreme lengths to protect their family.

Watch the trailer.

Wonders Of The Moon With Dara Ó Briain (29 Jan)

Two-part documentary series. Writer, comedian and astronomy enthusiast Dara Ó Briain explores the mysteries and mind-blowing science behind the moon. The moon rules our lives in more ways than you might think. In this series, amateur astronomer Dara Ó Briain meets some of the world’s top lunar experts and meets the scientists and engineers working on the next generation of lunar explorers.

He explores the myths inspired by the moon, the way it influences our tides and tempers, and even meets someone who may one day become Europe’s first moon walker.

Finding Your Roots – Season 10 (30 Jan)

Series. Renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for a new season of Finding Your Roots. Using genealogical detective work and cutting-edge DNA analysis, Gates guides celebrity guests – and three of his loyal viewers – deep into their family trees, revealing surprising stories that transcend borders and illuminating an American root system fortified by its diversity.

We Like Being Naked (31 Jan)

Documentary. Get up close and personal with the people who choose naturism as part of their lifestyle, and discover why they prefer to be clothes free, what they do naked, and how this affects their life in a positive way.

999: The Forgotten Girls Of The Holocaust (1 Feb)

Documentary. This documentary chronicles the untold story of 999 mostly teenage girls betrayed by their government. Told that by volunteering for ‘work’ they would fulfil their patriotic duty, these innocent young women willingly bid their families farewell.

Under the cloak of deceit, they were transported on a one-way ticket to Auschwitz. The few who survived endured more than three years in the death camp. Witness the last living survivors of the First Jewish Transport and learn their story.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The Consultant (23 Jan)

The Consultant. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. After a tragedy at CompWare, a games studio based in Los Angeles, a mysterious consultant, Regus Patoff, blows into town and takes charge. Seemingly unqualified and unpredictable, he quickly makes his presence felt. Gone are the luxuries. Gone is the security. Playtime is over.

Soon the employees begin to realise they are not only fighting for their jobs: they are fighting for their lives. Starring Christoph Waltz, Aimme Carrero, Brittany O’Grady, Nat Wolff and Sloane Avery.