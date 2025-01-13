SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Island Echoes With Nornie Bero (13 Jan)

Series. Join acclaimed Torres Strait Islander chef and cultural ambassador Nornie Bero on a vibrant journey through the breathtaking landscapes and rich traditions of her homeland in her brand-new series. Nornie explores the unique stories, flavours and histories of the Torres Strait Islands, showcasing the diverse cultures that thrive in this remote paradise.

Known for her passion for Indigenous cuisine and storytelling, Nornie invites viewers into her world as she cooks traditional dishes using locally sourced ingredients, while also sharing the customs of her Ancestors. From fishing with local communities to participating in traditional ceremonies, Nornie connects the past with the present, highlighting the resilience and creativity of the Torres Strait people.

Watch the trailer.

Leguizamo Does America (14 Jan)

Series. John Leguizamo (Romeo + Juliet) takes a road trip across the country to bring viewers inside America’s thriving Latino communities – all with his characteristic edge, energy and wit. From San Juan to East LA with some surprising stops in between, Leguizamo will celebrate the history, culture, food and other contributions of Latinx people shaping America.

Guilt – Season 3 (16 Jan)

Series. The show follows polar opposite brothers: unscrupulous lawyer Max McCall and his softer-hearted brother Jake as they get (mostly) into and out of trouble. This third and final season sees brothers Jake and Max find themselves back in Scotland, where the welcome isn’t as warm as they hoped for. As they face life-defining crises, the series comes to a wild and thrilling conclusion.

Starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives.

Homicide: Life On The Street – Seasons 1-7 & film (16 Jan)

Homicide: Life on the Street. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Built on an ensemble cast, including major guest stars including Robin Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Steve Buscemi and Juliann Margulies, with a career-defining performance by Andre Baugher as Detective Frank Pembleton, this fast-paced police drama portrays the gritty detective work of a homicide inspired by real murder cases in 1990s Baltimore.

Homicide: Life On The Street (Seasons 1-3) will be available from 16 January, followed by season 4 on 23 January and season 5 on 30 January. Seasons 6 and 7, and the movie, will be available in February.

Like Water For Chocolate (16 Jan)

Like Water for Chocolate. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Tita de la Garza and Pedro Múzquiz are two souls deeply in love, yet unable to be together due to entrenched family customs. Our star-crossed couple navigate a world of magical realism and rich flavours as Tita struggles between the destiny imposed on her by her family and her fight for love. The kitchen soon becomes her refuge.

For Tita, her magical connection to cooking becomes an active resistance against oppression, allowing her to channel her deepest desires and passions into her recipes, and transforming those who taste them.

Going Places With Ernie Dingo – Season 6 (16 Jan)

Series – final episode. Led by Australian icon and proud Yamatji man, Ernie Dingo, Going Places unearths and explores stunning locations and activities across the country (including WA, QLD, NSW, VIC and the NT). Audiences will meet Indigenous peoples and local legends, who reveal surprising and inspiring Australian stories.

Episode 12: Goldfields, Adelaide Hills, Laura Mark digs for honey ants in WA’s Goldfields, Rae spends a day with a chocolatier in the leafy Adelaide Hills, and Ernie visits one of the biggest Indigenous cultural gatherings in Australia at The Laura Quinkan Indigenous Dance Festival.

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button (17 Jan)

Film (2008). Brad Pitt and Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett star in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s story of the life and loves of a man experiencing his life backwards — The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button. Director David Fincher (Zodiac, Seven) brings the tale to the screen.

Hudson & Rex – Season 6 (18 Jan)

Series. Charlie Hudson, a detective of St John’s Police Department, teams up with Rex, a trained German Shepard who has excellent hearing, and solves crimes in his jurisdiction. Season Six, Episode One: Ghost Ship When a local whale watching boat mysteriously returns to harbour without its passengers, Charlie and Rex must race against time to find the missing tourists.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Everyone Else Burns – Season 2 (6 Jan)

Everyone Else Burns – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Relationships are at the forefront in this British comedy series as Rachel’s (Amy James-Kelly) drive for independence is threatened by arranged marriage and cracks widen between David (Simon Bird) and Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) after he meets an imposing new member, MAUDE.

Meanwhile, Aaron will launch a revolutionary bid to drag The Order into the present day (with, and in spite of, his Dad’s help).

Pagan Peak – Season 3 (8 Jan)

Pagan Peak – Season 3. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Two investigators, Ellie Stocker and Gedeon Winter, have become bitter enemies. Gedeon’s rehabilitation in the service and his resulting promotion have made it difficult for Ellie to hold her colleague accountable for stealing evidence in a murder case.

That is, until a series of brutal murders rattles the German-Austrian borderlands. The convening of a cross-border Soko offers Ellie the chance to obtain the critical evidence against Gedeon. Meanwhile, Gedeon is driven solely by the search for a ghost from his past and follows the trail of a series of paintings of sleeping boys.