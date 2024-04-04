SBS: films and shows to stream for Ramadan and Eid

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam. This year, Eid al-Fitr falls on 9-10 April.

Acknowledging the fact that more than 800,000 Australians observe Ramadan and Eid, the multicultural broadcaster SBS is marking the occasion with a collection of programming available in 22 languages, designed to acknowledge the religious festival and increase cross-cultural understanding.

As Professor Karima Laachir, Director of the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University told SBS, Ramadan involves more than abstaining from food or drink. Professor Laachir said. ‘It’s a month where we re-learn to be compassionate human beings, to understand the needs of people who are poor, who cannot afford to eat and reconnect with the world around us.’

Here are some viewing ideas to mark the festival and find out more about Arabic and Islamic culture.

Food and feasting

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw

SBS, Friday 5 April, 7pm and SBS on Demand

A special Eid al-Fitr episode profiling two pioneering women in the food industry: Malaysian-Australian food entrepreneur Engku Putri Irna Mysara, and Racha Abou Alchamat, founder of Racha’s Syrian Kitchen.

Rick Stein from Venice to Istanbul

SBS on Demand

Across seven episodes of this travel cooking show, Rick Stein embarks on a gastronomic road trip through the countries of the former Byzantine Empire, a melting pot of East and West.

Sara’s Istanbul Delights, Season 2

SBS on Demand

Renowned chef Sara La Fountain rediscovers the rich flavours of Istanbul’s cuisine while on a journey to understand its diverse culture. She wanders the streets of the city, discovering its secrets and visiting interesting places, as well as looking for inspiration for her next dishes.

Nadiya’s Party Feasts

SBS on Demand

In this one-hour special spinoff from the UK series Nadiya’s Family Favourites, Nadiya Hussain shares her favourite party dishes, including halloumi chips, smoked mackerel pate choux, and sticky lamb ribs.

Nadiya Hussain with haloumi chips. Image: SBS.

SBS Movies to watch for Ramadan and EID

Arab Blues

SBS World Movies

After having spent a few years in Paris, a 35-year-old woman (Golshifteh Farahani) decides to move back to her native country of Tunisia and start her psychotherapist practice. 2019 film directed by Manele Labidi.

Haijan

SBS World Movies

A mythic coming-of-age story set in the high-stakes world of Bedouin camel racing. 2023 Arabic film directed by Abu Bakr Shawky.

Casablanca Beats

SBS World Movies

Morocco-set hip-hop drama about a diverse group of teenagers who learn to express themselves through rap. 2021 film directed by Nabil Ayouch.

Bilal: A New Breed of Hero

SBS on Demand

A boy with dreams of being a great warrior is abducted along with his sister, and taken to a far away land. Growing up in a world of injustice and greed, he finds the courage to stand up and make a change. 2015 action adventure animated film, inspired by a true story.

Gawwezni aka Marry Me

SBS on Demand

Fares, a young DJ, navigates a series of comedic hurdles as he tries to confess his feelings to the woman he loves, after he is hexed with a spell designed to ensure that any woman he expresses his love to will get married to another man. 2022 Arabic comedy film directed by Essam Nassar.

Rock the Casbah

SBS on Demand

2013 French comedy-drama film following a young woman returning home from New York to Morocco for her father’s funeral. Family problems come to the surface as she seizes the opportunity to settle some scores with her sisters. Directed by Laïla Marrakchi.

Limbo

SBS on Demand

2020 UK film. A young Syrian musician and other refugees await the answers to their requests for asylum on a remote Scottish island in this unexpected comedy drama directed by Ben Sharrock.