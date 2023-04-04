Santilla Chingaipe for ACMI: ‘If we’re not careful, we can regress’

Australian filmmaker, historian, and author Santilla Chingaipe is making waves across the media landscape – and not only with her powerful work exploring the country’s complex history of colonialism, slavery, and post-colonial migration.

Chingaipe is also the founder of Behind The Screens, an annual program supported by VicScreen that aims to increase the representation of historically excluded groups in the industry. Through this program, she continually creates opportunities for filmmakers from diverse backgrounds to tell their stories and bring much-needed diversity to the screen.

Based in Melbourne, Chingaipe is not only shedding light on Australia’s hidden histories but also creating space for new voices to be heard. This Wednesday, she will speak at ACMI’s Being Seen on Screen conference, as part of the new Goddess exhibition.

Read: Geena Davis heads to Melbourne for ACMI: Goddess exhibition

We chatted with Santilla Chingaipe ahead of the exciting panel discussion.

Santilla, you’re the founder of Behind the Screens with VicScreen – a wonderful program – how is that going?

It hasn’t been without its challenges. I think when I set out to create the program, I had so many expectations of what I thought was gonna happen. Obviously, you have to learn by doing things – and it’s definitely been a big learning curve for me. I’ve learnt now to recognise where the barriers are within the industry, and I can see that they still limit certain people from being able to access sustainable careers. That was a big revelation that I didn’t have prior to this program.

How does Behind the Screens work in practice?

First of all, it’s free, because cost is very much the first barrier to access. We also partner with different screen committees in Melbourne’s west – which I chose partly because I’m based in the west but also because those suburbs have a diverse range of people from different socio-economic backgrounds. And from the outset we’ve partnered with Indigenous communities and centred Indigenous knowledge and culture, too.

The first couple of years was completely voluntary, and all about building networks in the industry. We were running workshops on weekends, so that people who work or go to school could still come along. But what we found after the workshops ended was that there’d be a backlog of people still struggling to be placed within the sector. So, we went back to the VicScreen, and they gave us a small grant which enabled us to restructure the program into what it currently sits as.

Since then we’ve expanded the program to run for nine months, and deliberately narrowed the criteria for who can participate in the program – focusing instead on people that are clearly trying to get their screen work made. In the last intake we had 12 participants that came from a whole range of backgrounds.

Without a little bit of money, this wouldn’t be possible. Sure, those first years helped build the community, but now with that VicScreen grant we have placement and recognition for every person who goes through this program. Whether it’s ending up on a set as part of an attachment, or launching their career in another way, Behind the Screens enables sustainable outcomes.

The next iteration is focusing on ‘below-the-line’ roles, like editors, sound recordists, production and costume design and so on. It’s natural that the sector invests money in directors, producers and writers, but it also means there’s a big portion of the industry that’s overlooked. Going forward we’d love to get scholarships subsidized in these areas, and support people upskilling on set as well.

Being Seen on Screen is the theme of the ACMI conference. What do you understand by that term ‘being seen’?

Well, reports seem to suggest there’s more diverse representation in narrative screen content. How long will it last? That’s a very different question. To look at an example, the UK in the 90s went through a big push of multiculturalism, which translated well into their media landscape. They had multicultural commissioning editors for every broadcaster, and they set up pathways for people to get roles in the film industry. It was a very exciting time, and it seemed like a new dawn in many ways.

But a couple of years ago, I was listening to the filmmaker Steve McQueen talking about working on his landmark Small Axe (2020) series, which told the stories of post-Windrush, Black Britain. A huge part of that, for him, was ensuring that Black Brits were involved at every level of the storytelling process. And he was lamenting how hard it actually was to find crew, including heads of department – because 20 years ago, this wouldn’t have been as hard. In the year 2000 there was this assumption that we’d already solved the diversity problem.

I think about that a lot, particularly as a reminder to stay vigilant. Progress is never guaranteed, because we’re still working within these Western imposed frameworks which are very much dictated by the patriarchy and white supremacy. We can’t take anything like what the UK did in the 90s for granted, because if we’re not careful we can actually regress.

We’ve all heard that phrase ‘if you can’t see it, you can’t be it’ – does a similar principle guide you?

Yeah, I think at a very elementary level that phrase is true. We all know what it feels like to engage with art that speaks to our lived experience, and knowing you’re not alone. It’s a very powerful thing. This is why stories matter, so you can provide people with an opportunity to feel like their lived experiences are as valid as everyone else’s. Unfortunately, throughout history that’s not been the case for all groups of people.

So yes, it’s important to see yourself on screen, but I’m also interested in going beyond that. Like, what does it look like when we don’t have to talk about this stuff anymore? When representation is simply at the core of the sector, and we don’t have to have special days, or special conferences – instead it’s just the norm. For most people, they don’t do a lot of thinking about their identity, they just get on with their lives, and once we can get to that point it’ll be really wonderful. But until then I’ll just keep making noise and advocating for change.

Your talk at the ACMI conference is called ‘What Next’ – so what is next for behind-the-scenes representation?

Less talking, more doing – and put some money into these sorts of things! You know, it’d be really great to see money being put on the table from across the sector – not just the funding agencies, but production companies themselves. A commitment from people that are in genuine positions of power to really make a difference would be amazing.

In the last week or so, Screen Australia made an announcement that it’s divesting a million dollars to state and territory funding agencies to support pathways that are below the line. And that’s a very welcomed step. I think there should be more of those sorts of initiatives, but what that is going to look like, we’re yet to see.

It really is about going beyond having these panel discussions. Being tired of panels was what led me to create Behind the Screens. If we know there’s a problem, how many conversations do we have to have about it before we start making changes? I knew that people wanted to get into the industry and were struggling because of their background, so I did something. What’s frustrating is that it’s so often left up to the people experiencing that oppression to come up with a solution for it. But this industry exclusion isn’t just our problem, it’s everyone’s problem.

Does it feel a bit weird then that you’re doing yet another panel discussion?

Being Seen on Screen is great because it’s a celebration of women and non binary folk, and how they’ve been represented on screen. We know that historically that’s an area that’s been lacking. Within that there’s all sorts of intersections like race, class, ability and so on. It’s a great opportunity now to take stock of progress, while still acknowledging there’s a long way to go. I don’t feel weird about it at all.

What’s next for you, Santilla?

I’m actually working on my debut narrative feature film, which is pretty exciting. It’s a new challenge for me that’s been many years in the making. Robert Connelly’s producing it, which builds on our ongoing creative collaboration – I’ve worked with Rob since about 2017.

I’ve done short films and documentaries, but now I feel like I’ve got something that I want to say and it’s unlike anything that people would expect me to make, which is very exciting. It’s currently in development and I’m looking forward to eventually sharing it with Australian audiences.

ACMI’s Being Seen on Screen Conference takes place all day tomorrow in Melbourne. For more information, head to the ACMI website.