Royal legacy: 10 films about Queen Elizabeth II & the monarchy (that you should watch)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away last week on 8 September at 96 years of age, after a lengthy reign (70 years and 214 days, to be exact) as Britain’s head monarch. She leaves behind a complicated legacy to end all complicated legacies, which may leave some scratching their heads as to why it all matters.

We’ve compiled a list of ten great films to get your history lesson started. Read on!

Family ties

The following are some films that delve into select branches of the British Royal Family tree.

Elizabeth I – the last Tudor monarch.

The Queen (2006)

The Queen is a 2006 British biographical drama film that depicts the events following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II. Looks at the inner workings of British politics and how the Queen of England clumsily handled the death of Princess Diana.

Watch The Queen on Paramount Plus

Spencer (2021)

Spencer is a 2021 historical fiction psychological drama film directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight. The film is about Princess Diana’s existential crisis during the Christmas of 1991, as she considers divorcing Prince Charles and leaving the British royal family. Kristen Stewart plays Diana in a surprisingly nuanced and haunting turn.

Watch Spencer on Amazon Prime Video

The Favourite (2018)

In early 18th-century England, the status quo at the Court is upset when a new servant arrives and endears herself to a frail Queen Anne. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster) and starring the delightful trio of Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Watch The Favourite on Disney+

The King (2019)

Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Despite his relatively short reign, Henry’s outstanding military successes in the Hundred Years’ War against France made England one of the strongest military powers in Europe.

Watch The King on Netflix

Elizabeth (1998)

Elizabeth is a 1998 British biographical period drama film directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Michael Hirst. Upon ascending to the throne, Elizabeth I (Cate Blanchett) faces many challenges during her reign over England. Amidst the political, administrative and personal issues, she struggles to learn to be a monarch. Although it’s a great film, it does take a lot of artistic license in its depiction of historical events … but that rings true for almost every film on this list.

Watch Elizabeth on Binge

Understanding the British Empire and colonial history

Reactions to the Queen’s passing have been mixed – especially from formerly colonised countries. These films give a quick insight into why some feel the death of a monarch ought to be celebrated – and why Elizabeth II’s legacy should not be blindly praised.

List of countries that have gained independence from the United Kingdom. Image: Wikipedia Commons.

Viceroy’s House (2017)

The final Viceroy of India, Louis Francis Albert Victor Nicholas Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma (Hugh Bonneville), is tasked with overseeing the transition of British India to independence, but meets with conflict as different sides clash in the face of monumental change. Stars Gillian Anderson as Lady Edwina Mountbatten. The film was released in India with the title Partition: 1947.

Watch Viceroy’s House on SBS On Demand

Rabbit Proof Fence (2002)

Rabbit-Proof Fence is a 2002 Australian film based on the book, Follow the Rabbit-Proof Fence by Doris Pilkington Garimara. It is loosely based on a true story about the author’s mother Molly, who was a part of the Stolen Generations. Set in 1931, Rabbit-Proof Fence tells an important story about the official child removal policy that existed in Australia between approximately 1905 and 1967, a policy that was a direct result of British Colonisation of the country.

Watch Rabbit Proof Fence on Netflix or Stan

The Wind That Shakes the Barley (2006)

Two brothers fight side-by-side against the British forces for Ireland’s independence (1919-1921). When a treaty is negotiated, civil war erupts and the brothers find themselves on opposing sides. Stars Cillian Murphy, who famously moved his family back to Ireland in 2015 because they had developed ‘posh English accents’ (as told to Dax Shephard on his podcast Armchair Expert).

Watch The Wind That Shakes the Barley on Amazon Prime Video

Hamilton (live Broadway recording, 2020)

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theatre, jazz and hip-hop. Alexander Hamilton, an orphan, arrives in New York to work for George Washington. After the American Revolution, he goes on to become first Secretary of the Treasury of the US. King George of England makes several appearances as a smarmy monarch who eventually ends up pleading with the US to remain a part of the Commonwealth.

Watch Hamilton on Disney+

Braveheart (1995)

You’re probably familiar with this one. Scottish warrior William Wallace (Mel Gibson) leads his countrymen in a rebellion to free his homeland from the tyranny of King Edward I of England. Set in 14th century Scotland.

Watch Braveheart on Disney+

