Pro Jank Footy preview: a hilarious, gut-busting sports sim riddled with jokes

Pro Jank Footy is a game that isn’t afraid to ask big, bold questions that shake you to your very core. For example, how are you supposed to win a game of footy when, suddenly, you become a seagull? It’s a conundrum that’ll haunt every new match, every next kick. At any time, at any moment, seagulls might be everywhere.

That’s not the only horror that may face you on this AFL field. Each time someone scores a goal, you get a smorgasbord of power-up options, each weirder, and funnier than the last. What if you had a really big leg for an extra-strong kick? What if your opponents suddenly grew 10 feet tall? What if the classic DVD Video logo suddenly appeared, and blocked your view? What if all of these things happened at once, and your path to victory was dogged by big-legged giants and haunted by the DVD Video logo? And what if you were a bird, as well?

Pro Jank Footy revels in this chaos. It’s a sports simulator that is incredibly silly, fun and absolutely absorbing. We can always do with games that take themselves less seriously and in this upcoming release, Powerbomb Games, Tinker Town and Umbrella have something grand on their hands.

Image: Powerbomb Games / Tinker Town / Umbrella

At SXSW Sydney 2025, I got hands-on with Pro Jank Footy, as well as tuning in for live commentary from Aunty Donna’s Broden Kelly, who also appears as a guest star in the game. With each match, at each turn, shenanigans followed and it was a pure delight.

You can play Pro Jank Footy as a classic footy simulator. You don’t have to choose the shenanigans. There’s a basic mode where you’re playing through matches in standard style, without any silly antics. Gameplay in either mode is directly inspired by arcade games, particularly NBA Jam. It’s sleek and approachable, allowing you to charge across fields, tackle and boot your way to victory.

That’s the crux of why Pro Jank Footy is such a fun sports sim. While it eventually devolves into absolute chaos in its primary mode, this is built on the bones of a traditional, fully-featured football game.

The laugh we all need right now

To start matches, you get the toss-up and must then pursue your rivals across a field, fighting to maintain control of the game ball, and eventually punt it into your awaiting goals.

Ball changeovers are smooth and simple, and tackling is meaty and satisfying. With this gameplay nailed down, the overlay of more ridiculous circumstances – as birds are unleashed, controls invert, or goal posts appear all over the field – becomes a wonderful, transporting experience.

Image: Powerbomb Games / Tinker Town / Umbrella

One moment, you’re aiming to achieve a high score by nailing goals. The next moment, you’re trying not to get squished by a very tall man, or you’re attempting to circumvent player tackles by leaping your way through portals on the playing field. In these ridiculous add-ons, Pro Jank Footy suddenly transforms into something else entirely.

You learn to let go of any ideas of victory and get swept along in a world of sudden, game-changing surprises. It’s about the journey, not the win. It’s about sitting back and wondering how the hell did I get here? It’s about accepting your fate when your opponent unleashes the seagulls.

In its wildest, most creative ideas, Pro Jank Footy feels like a home run. We’ve seen all sorts of sports simulators over the years, for all sorts of sports, but rarely have they been paired with comedy to deliver an experience that feels this stupidly funny yet entirely satisfying.

Pro Jank Footy is the laugh we all need right now.

It was a core highlight on the SXSW Sydney 2025 show floor, and one that’s lodged itself into my brain. With a nebulous 2026 launch date, there is still some time before we’ll see more but based on my experiences, the wait will be worthwhile.

