Aunty Donna tease new Grouse House streaming service

Australian comedy trio Aunty Donna have teased the launch of a new streaming service focused entirely on locally-produced comedy.

Based on, and named after, their channel for original content Grouse House, the service would reportedly offer previous YouTube mainstays like the Most Upsetting Guessing Game in the world (MUGG), Gocsy’s Classics, and comedy sci-fi series Descent in a subscription-based platform.

Similar to Dropout TV, which emerged from comedy sketch house CollegeHumor in the US, the subscription service would consist entirely of locally-made shows produced in-house. Shows that are currently free on the Grouse House YouTube channel would remain free, while certain new content would be available to subscribers only.

As reported in The Guardian, the Grouse House subscription service will be trialled in the next few months, with a hard launch expected in 2026. Aunty Donna – Broden Kelly, Zachary Ruane and Mark Bonanno – expressed confidence that their fans would be willing to pay a modest amount (The Guardian speculated ‘$6’) for ‘exclusives and a community’.

Grouse House comes from production studio Haven’t You Done Well, which is currently led by former Axis of Awesome member Lee Naimo (his official title is Head of Creative).

‘While we’re happy that the news of the platform is out there, we aren’t able to share specific details yet,’ Naimo told ScreenHub, confirming that plans are already in place for a ‘proper launch’ and that more news would be shared ‘once it’s ready.’

Aunty Donna share excitement over Grouse House platform

Aunty Donna. Image: ABC/Haven’t You Done Well Productions .

‘The rest of Aunty Donna and I have always envisioned Grouse House to be bigger than just a YouTube channel,’ Zach Ruane told ScreenHub, echoing his sentiments from The Guardian piece. ‘Australia has some of the most talented, unique and boundary pushing comedians in the world, and we want to create as many avenues for them to reach audiences as possible.’

Ruane also expressed excitement at the future of Grouse House and the eventual rollout of the subscription platform.

‘We can’t wait to share more news with you about it all soon,’ he said.

‘In the meantime, come see us live so we can pay for all this shit.’

Aunty Donna are currently on a world tour with Drem, a live absurdist comedy sketch show.

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun. Image courtesy Netflix.

