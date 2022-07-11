Princess Mononoke is 25, I’m 20: here’s how it makes me feel

I’m 20 years old. Princess Mononoke, Studio Ghibli’s epic and fantastical tale of a cursed prince, human greed, boar-gods and forest spirits is about to turn 25. The world seems to have changed tremendously over the course of my life, and in the time since the film was released. It has not always been for the better.

Certainly the film’s environmental conservation and anti-war messaging is as relevant, if not more so, than it was a quarter-century ago.

I watched Princess Mononoke for the first time a couple of years ago, pre-pandemic, before the Black Summer bushfires, and before the slew of recent and rapidly escalating extreme weather events, and watched it again last week. Written and directed by the beloved Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, the story – seen from 2022 – seems depressingly modern, and its tale of near complete environmental collapse, incessant violence and intense hatred sounds a lot like our own sombre reality.

The film speaks with the same fear, outrage and desperation that we’ve heard in the protest chants, activists’ speeches and everyday conversations in recent years, and its fantasy universe feels and looks more and more like our own (minus the Forest spirits, animal gods and supernatural curses).

I’ve grown up in a world post-Princess Mononoke, and to put it simply, I wish that we’d learnt our lesson.

What is Princess Mononoke about?

The story follows a young Prince, Ashitaka, as he is cursed by a rampaging boar-god, and begins a journey into the forest to find a cure. In the forest, Ashitaka meets San, a warrior who was raised by a wolf-goddess, and now acts as a protector of the forest.

Ashitaka also comes across Iron Town, an industrial powerhouse and weapons manufacturer that acts as a refuge for former brothel workers and lepers. It is led by the fierce Lady Eboshi, San’s nemesis. The coal that fuels Iron Town has been sourced by clearing the forest, and as such, has angered the animal gods. An incredibly violent war ensues, devastating both sides of the conflict.

Yeah, but what’s it really about?

Princess Mononoke tells audiences of the need for humanity to live in balance with nature, to respect and admire the natural world and to recognise the limits of industrial expansion. In fact, Princess Mononoke says more than the countless conservation campaigns that I can remember from my childhood. The film begs us to save the rainforest, orangutans, seals, tigers, rhinos, elephants and gorillas all at once.

Humans infiltrate a once majestic forest, transforming once peaceful animals into monsters and destroying the beauty of the natural world. Although nature retaliates, and is proven to be more powerful than humans, it is the actions of mankind that instigate the violence. Sadly, in the wake of historically devastating bush-fires, floods, natural disasters, and of course, viruses, it seems we’ve reached this point ourselves; it feels like nature is fighting back.

As one of the most violent Studio Ghibli films, Mononoke also charts the senseless brutality of warfare, with some relatively gruesome shots of violence, blood and death. As the most mature and thematically heavy of the Ghibli classics, it seems to be saying: we can’t pretend the world is warm, safe and kind any longer.

Violence is presented as a curse, one which breeds more violence and hatred in a dreadful cycle. The film doesn’t denounce anger, but insists that it mustn’t be our motivation. Miyazaki asks us to ‘see with eyes unclouded by hate’, to look for something to save rather than something to destroy.

The Cursed Boar Nago. Princess Mononoke. Studio Ghibli

Central to the film, is the praise and pursuit of balance – between humans and nature, life and death, good and evil. Miyazaki’s characters embody this balance – no one is purely good, no one is purely evil. It suggests that if we can stop violence, learn to respect the world around us and try to see things from another’s point of view, we can still live peaceful, happy and fulfilling lives.

Ashitaka in the forest. Princess Mononoke. Studio Ghibli.

This hopefulness is perhaps the thing that has changed the most in the 25 years since the film’s release. It’s hard for me, and I would say, for most young people today, to imagine a world where everything will turn out okay. Decades of environmental destruction and violence have raised a generation of unwitting nihilists, and although I wish that we could restore the balance between the human and the natural world, it appears we are past the point of no return.

While of course I don’t mean to say that we should give up fighting for the environment and protesting violence, it is certainly difficult to maintain hope that we’ll someday ‘win’.

In the 25 years since the film’s release, we have witnessed, to name just some:

The cyanide spill of 2000, which saw over 34 million gallons of cyanide spilled into the rivers and waterways of Romania and surrounds.

The 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.

The largest oil spill in history in 2010.

The widespread bleaching and decay of The Great Barrier Reef.

The 2019 Wildfires in the Amazon, which burned more than three million hectares of rainforest.

The 2019-2020 Black Summer Bushfires.

Lismore floods (and the current floods across NSW).

This list also doesn’t include the warfare, violence and terrorism which has also ravaged the globe, ranging from the 9/11 attacks to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Fires in Princess Mononoke. Studio Ghibli

I remember holding bake sales in primary school to save the orangutans, and I remember classes being cancelled in high school because the students were striking for climate action. I remember the boycotts on palm oil, plastic straws and disposable coffee cups.

Just a few weeks ago in Australia, we voted a conservative government out of office and elected – to a degree – climate-driven progressives. And yet, despite campaigning, boycotting, protesting, and voting, nothing seems to have slowed down.

The world I’ve grown up in has made the hope that we could restore balance, as expressed back in 1997, look tragically misplaced. Princess Mononoke is, in my opinion, close to a flawless film: it’s also a heartbreaking homage to what could have been a close to perfect version of life.

Princess Mononoke celebrates 25 years since its release on 12 July, and is being screened in selected cinemas.