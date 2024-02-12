Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Five Blind Dates (13 Feb)

In this new Australian film, a fortune teller tells a woman she will meet her true love on one of the next five dates. Stars Shuang Hu.

You Hurt My Feelings (13 Feb)

In this film, a novelist’s marriage nosedives when she overhears her husband giving an honest review of her latest book. Stars Amber Tamblyn and David Cross.

This Is Me…Now (16 Feb)

Film. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez star in this love story co-written by Lopez.

Added last week

Bottoms (6 Feb)

American teen comedy film directed by Emma Seligman about lesbian best friends PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as part of a scheme to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. Stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri.

The New Boy (6 Feb)

In this film written and directed by written and directed by Warwick Thornton, a nine-year-old Aboriginal Australian orphan boy arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery run by a renegade nun.

Read the ScreenHub review.

Upgraded (9 Feb)

In this film by Carlson Young, an art intern is invited on a work trip to London and meets a handsome and wealthy stranger on the plane. Stars Christine Lenig.

Silent Service – Season 1: The Battle of Tokyo Bay (9 Feb)

A new series based on the bestselling Japanese manga series. Kaieda Shiro is the captain of Japan’s first nuclear submarine, but he and his crew members go off-script as he pursues a better world. Stars Takao Osawa.