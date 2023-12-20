Prime Video: new shows streaming January 2024

Have a Prime Video account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows coming to the platform in Australia this month.
5 Jan
James May: Our Man in India
May takes on a 3,000 mile coast-to-coast epic across India, from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal.
15 Jan
Fabio Rabin Comedy Special
18 Jan
Drag Den with Manila Luzon
Luzon returns with a new den, new rules, new judges, and a new crop of drag queens.
19 Jan
Dance Life – Season 1
This documentary series follows a group of students throughout their all-consuming final year at the Australian dance studio, Brent Street.
Indian Police Force – Season 1
This action series follows Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik as he comes face to face with Zarar, his terrorist adversary.
Hazbin Hotel – Season 1
This adult animated musical comedy follows Charlie (the princess of Hell) as she tries to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.
LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland – Season 1
Graham Norton hosts ten well-known comedians tasked with making each other laugh without cracking a smile themselves.
23 Jan
Sweet As
‘Jub Clerc’s debut feature Sweet As is one of those rare films that will leave you grinning from ear to ear. From Katie Milwright’s stunning Pilbara-based cinematography, to the banger soundtrack by all-Indigenous artists, Sweet As is destined for ‘Aussie Classic’ status.
‘Described simply as ‘an Indigenous teenager discovers photography during a youth trip in Western Australia,’ Sweet As is a genuine must-see entry in the coming-of-age genre.’
26 Jan
Expats – Season 1
Follows a group of women in Hong Kong following an encounter that sets off a chain of life-altering events, leaving everyone in a state of blame and/ or accountability. Stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee and Jack Huston.