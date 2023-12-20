Prime Video: new shows streaming January 2024

Have a Prime Video account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows coming to the platform in Australia this month.

5 Jan

James May: Our Man in India

May takes on a 3,000 mile coast-to-coast epic across India, from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal.

15 Jan

Fabio Rabin Comedy Special

18 Jan

Drag Den with Manila Luzon

Luzon returns with a new den, new rules, new judges, and a new crop of drag queens.

19 Jan

Dance Life – Season 1

This documentary series follows a group of students throughout their all-consuming final year at the Australian dance studio, Brent Street.

Indian Police Force – Season 1

This action series follows Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik as he comes face to face with Zarar, his terrorist adversary.

Hazbin Hotel – Season 1

This adult animated musical comedy follows Charlie (the princess of Hell) as she tries to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland – Season 1

Graham Norton hosts ten well-known comedians tasked with making each other laugh without cracking a smile themselves.

23 Jan

Sweet As

Sweet As. Image: Roadshow Films.

‘Jub Clerc’s debut feature Sweet As is one of those rare films that will leave you grinning from ear to ear. From Katie Milwright’s stunning Pilbara-based cinematography, to the banger soundtrack by all-Indigenous artists, Sweet As is destined for ‘Aussie Classic’ status.

‘Described simply as ‘an Indigenous teenager discovers photography during a youth trip in Western Australia,’ Sweet As is a genuine must-see entry in the coming-of-age genre.’

Read the ScreenHub review.

26 Jan

Expats – Season 1

Follows a group of women in Hong Kong following an encounter that sets off a chain of life-altering events, leaving everyone in a state of blame and/ or accountability. Stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee and Jack Huston.