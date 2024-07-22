Prime Video: new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new to streaming

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (25 July)

Film (2024). Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, this action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials, including author Ian Fleming. Starring Henry Cavill, Eiza González and Alan Ritchson.

Prime Video: recently added

My Spy – The Eternal City (18 July)

Film. My Spy’s dynamic duo, veteran CIA operative JJ and his 14-year-old stepdaughter and protégé Sophie, reunite to save the world when a high school choir tour of Italy is interrupted by a nefarious nuclear plot targeting the Vatican. Starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman.

Those About to Die (19 July)

Series. The centre of the Roman Empire is the wealthiest city in the world, and there is a heavy influx of slave labourers from the growing empire to take over the work. The Roman population – bored, restless, and increasingly violent – is kept in line mainly by two things: free food and spectacular entertainment, in the form of chariot racing and gladiator fights. Those About to Die delves into the world of the games – a world characterised by bloodlust, greed for money, the pursuit of power, and corruption. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Tom Hughes and Sara Martins.

Betty La Fea – The Story Continues (19 July)

Series. Picking up two years since her departure from Ecomoda, Betty is still married to Armando but on the brink of divorce, trying desperately to connect with their adolescent daughter, and wondering whether she’s happy with her chosen path. Roberto, Armando’s father and Ecomoda founder, has passed and his dying wish is for Betty to return to the company. Starring ​​​​​​​Ana María Orozco, Jorge Enrique Abello and Mario Duarte.

Love Lies Bleeding (9 July)

Film. Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family. Starring ​​​​Kristen Stewart, Anna Baryshnikov and Dave Franco.

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (11 July)

Film. Ava, a young bank professional is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate. Starring Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict and Joseph Lee Anderson.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (11 July)

Series. Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, this animated series follows Frank, Brenda, Barry and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. Starring Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and Michael Cera.

Space Cadet (4 July)

Film. Tiffany ‘Rex’ Simpson has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine, her doctored application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. Starring Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper and Poppy Liu.