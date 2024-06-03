Prime Video: new shows and films streaming this week

Added this week

7 June

Mother’s Instinct

Film (2024). Psychological thriller about two best friends and neighbours, whose perfect lives in ‘60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. Marking the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoit Delhomme, the film stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Josh Charles.

Recently added to Prime Video

For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign (28 May)

Documentary. The film follows the life of Brian Wallach and his wife Sandra, in the aftermath of his ALS diagnosis at age 37. Exemplifying bravery, inspiration and hope, Brian and Sandra continue to fight against a broken system for their own future, while seeking to build a brighter one for countless others.

May December (30 May)

Film (2023). Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband Joe (twenty-three years her junior) brace themselves for their twins to graduate from high school. When Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry comes to spend time with the family to better understand Gracie, who she will be playing in a film, family dynamics unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze. Directed by Todd Haynes and starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Cory Michael Smith and Charles Melton.

Die Hart 2 (30 May)

Comedy film. After becoming a true action hero in Die Hart, Kevin Hart now wants to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all time. He’s developed a concept for a revolutionary movie where even Kevin doesn’t know what’s coming next. But Kevin’s quest comes with a blind spot, and he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot. Kevin must enlist the help of his favorite co-star, his over-eager assistant, and legendary Hollywood stuntman if he wants to survive.

