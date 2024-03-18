Prime Video: new shows and films streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Road House (21 March)

This 2024 action film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence. Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox (Conor McGregor).

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker (22 March)

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker. Image: Prime Video.

This comedy series follows Davey and Jonesie, two lovably eccentric best friends who have always felt out of step with their peers and the banal backdrop of their high school existence. So, when they discover their locker is actually a portal to the multiverse, they’re more than ready to escape their teenage prison of mediocrity in favour of new horizons.

But the joke is on them when they only end up in bizarre, alternate versions of their high school, surrounded by offbeat versions of their classmates. Starring Veronika Slowikowska, Jaelynn Thora Brooks and Dan Beirne.

Added last week

Invincible – Season 2, Part 2 (14 March)

Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story centres on 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Frida (14 March)

An intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo – told through her own words from diaries, letters, essays, and print interviews — and brought vividly to life by lyrical animation inspired by her unforgettable artwork. The feature film directorial debut of acclaimed editor Carla Gutiérrez offers striking insight into why the artist – and her art – remains as powerful as ever.

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (15 March)

Film based on Judy Blume’s coming-of-age novel of the same name. 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.

Beacon 23 (15 March)

Beacon 23. Image: Prime Video.

Series. In the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, a government agent and a stoic ex-military man find themselves trapped inside a beacon that serves as a lighthouse for intergalactic travellers. Starring Lena Heady, Stephan James and Wade Bogert-O’Brien.