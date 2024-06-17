News

Prime Video: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Prime Video from 17 to 23 June 2024 in Australia.
17 Jun 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Anyone But You, Prime Video.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell alight at in Sydney in Anyone But You. Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Added this week to Prime

Federer: Twelve Final Days (20 June)

Documentary. Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and director Joe Sabia, this is an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures the tennis champion at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.

Anyone But You (21 June)

Romantic comedy film (2023). Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

ReadAnyone But You review: a rom-com with good laughs

Added recently

The Boys – Season 4 (13 June)

The Boys Season 4. Prime
The Boys – Season 4. Image: Prime

A fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest. Starring Kar Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr.

Dumb Money (10 June)

Film (2023). Comedy drama. A David vs. Goliath tale about everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (the video-game store) into the world’s hottest company. Starring Paul Dano, America Ferrera, Seth Rogen.

Mob Land (10 June)

Film (2023). Deep in the heart of Dixie, in a small town struggling with the ravages of addiction, a local sheriff (John Travolta) tries to maintain the peace when desperate family man Shelby robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law, Trey. But the supposedly easy score takes a violent turn, alerting the New Orleans mafia’s revenge-seeking enforcer, who threatens Shelby’s wife and daughter.

Mother’s Instinct (7 June)

Film (2024). Psychological thriller about two best friends and neighbours, whose perfect lives in ‘60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. Marking the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoit Delhomme, the film stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Josh Charles.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

