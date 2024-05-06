Prime Video: new films and shows streaming this week

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us – Season 1 (8 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Based on Mona Kasten’s 2018 novel Save Me, from her award-winning trilogy, Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is a Prime Video Original romantic-drama series out of Germany that tells a modern love story that takes place at the prestigious private school, Maxton Hall. After scholarship student Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) unintentionally witnesses a shocking secret on school grounds, millionaire heir fellow student James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) attempts to silence her. And although the two come from different worlds, they will soon risk everything to be together.

The Goat (9 May)

Series. Fourteen reality superstars – from Bachelorette to Housewives to Survivors and more – move into GOAT Manor to face off in a brand new, hilarious competition show, hosted by Daniel Tosh. They will compete in over 20 challenges, earning and breaking one another’s trust as they battle it out for $200,000. Competitors include Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor franchise), Joe Amabile (The Bachelor franchise, Dancing with the Stars), Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules) and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset).

Clarkson’s Farm – Season 3 (10 May)

Series. The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat facing some seriously daunting challenges. The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

Arthur The King (10 May)

Film (2024). Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro-adventure racer Michael Light and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, Arthur The King follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu and Juliet Rylance.

Arthur The King. Image: Prime Video.

Added to Prime Video recently

The Idea of You (2 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (2024). Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centres on Solène, a 40-year-old single mum who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. Starring Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine and Ella Rubin.

Jupiter Ascending (30 April)

2015 film. A young woman discovers she is the heiress of intergalactic nobility but must also fight to protect Earth’s inhabitants from an ancient and destructive industry. Starring Channing tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne.

American Ultra (28 April)

2015 film. A stoner-come-government agent is seen as too high-risk and targeted for extermination. But he’s too high, and too well-trained, for his would-be assassins. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewar and Connie Britton.

Fallout – Season 1 (11 April)

Series. Based on the hit videogame of the same name, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have, set in a post-apocalyptic LA where people have to live in underground bunkers to survive. Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Moisés Arias.

Read: Fallout on Prime incorporates the best elements of good gameplay