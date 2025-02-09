Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

My Fault: London (13 Feb)

My Fault: London. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). Following the global success of Spanish Original Movie Culpa Mia (My Fault) comes this British remake based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two.

Starring Asha Banks, Matthew Broome and Eve Macklin. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

Invincible – Season 3 (6 Feb)

Series. Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined.

Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves.

Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and JK Simmons.

The Order (6 Feb)

The Order. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). An alarming surge in violent bombings and bank robberies in the Pacific Northwest leads a weathered FBI agent (Jude Law) into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with a charismatic domestic terrorist (Nicholas Hoult) who is plotting to overthrow the US government.

The Order is directed by Justin Kurzel and stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Marc Maron.

Watch the trailer.

Clean Slate (6 Feb)

Clean Slate. Image: Prime Video.

Series. A new comedy series from legendary producer, Norman Lear. The show follows Harry Slate (George Wallace), an old-school and outspoken Alabama car wash owner, who has a lot of soul searching to do when the estranged child he thought was a son returns home to Mobile as a proud, trans woman, Desiree (Laverne Cox).

Starring Laverne Cox, George Wallace, Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkison and Norah Murphy.

Newtopia (8 Feb)

Newtopia. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min) is serving his compulsory military service, and his girlfriend Kang Young-joo (Jisoo), as they race to be reunited in zombie-infested Seoul.

Starring Kim Jisoo, Park Jeong-min and Im Sung-jae.

You’re Cordially Invited (30 Jan)

You’re Cordially Invited. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/Prime Video.

Film (2025). When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters.

The father of the bride (Will Ferrell) and sister of the other bride (Reese Witherspoon) chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones.

Starring Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

Watch the trailer.

Harlem – Season 3 (23 Jan)

Harlem Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. After a shocking Season 2 finale cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats, Harlem Season 3 follows the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

Starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting and Eriq La Salle.

Watch the trailer.

Unstoppable (16 Jan)

Unstoppable. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). The inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams.

With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez) and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team.

Starring Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Anthony Robles, with Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez.

Watch the trailer.