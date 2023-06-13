The best LGBTQIA+ films and TV series for Pride Month and beyond

We’re nearly halfway through Pride Month and nearly halfway through 2023 (I’m sorry to bear this news, but I don’t control time!), but there’s plenty of movies and shows on the radar to keep the celebrations going all year.

Nimona

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

In this adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson, a knight is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he’s sworn to kill.

It’s out on Netflix at the end of the month.

Bottoms

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

In Emma Seligman’s Bottoms, two unpopular, queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation. With funny girls Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennot, plus new music from Charli XCX, it’s easy to see why this film is one of the year’s most anticipated.

Bottoms will premiere in select theatres in the US on 25 August 2023, before expanding on September 1 (which hopefully means we get to see it in Australia then).

Drive-Away Dolls

Ethan Coen, sans brother Joel, directs this flick about two women in search of a fresh start going on an impromptu roadtrip to Tallahassee, Florida. However, things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. Australian cinematography Ari Wegner did the cinematography for this film.

Drive Away Dolls will hit Australian cinemas on 21 September 2023.

Solo

Sophie Dupuis’ film Solo stars Théodore Pellerin as Simon, a young emerging drag queen in Montreal who is drawn into a passionate but complicated romance with Olivier (Félix Maritaud), while simultaneously navigating a reunion with his estranged mother Claire (Anne-Marie Cadieux), whom he has not seen since she left Canada 15 years ago.

The film entered production in 2022, under the working title Drag. It’s due to hit cinemas in September.

The Colour Purple

You may have seen Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of the novel The Colour Purple (1985), but this time it’s getting the film-musical treatment, after a successful run as a recent stage musical. That’s a lot of adaptation layers!

Blitz Bazawule directs with producing from Spielberg and Quincy Jones, along with the stage musical’s producers Scott Sanders and Oprah Winfrey (who also starred in the 1985 film as Sofia). The film stars Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, both reprising their roles from stage musical productions, alongside Taraji P. Henson.

The Colour Purple is out in December.

Strange Way of Life

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Strange Way of Life is a Spanish western-drama short film written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar. It stars Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. Strange Way of Life premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on 17 May 2023 before making waves online.

It’s currently playing at Sydney Film Festival, which bodes well for future wider release in Australia.

Red, White & Royal Blue

In this new queer rom-com based on the bestselling novel of the same name, the son of the U.S. president sparks a feud (and maybe a romance) with Britain’s prince.

It’s directed by Matthew Lopez and co-written with Ted Malawer and it will be out on Prime Video this August.

Heartstopper season 2

No release date has been confirmed for season two of this tender Netflix romance series, but we know it’s a sure thing. The official synopsis for Heartstopper season 2 was revealed by Netflix on April 24, 2023, and reads as follows: ‘Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.’

Read: Heartstopper is the queer TV show we need right now

If you’re desperate for more Heartstopper RIGHT NOW, the graphic novels can be found in all major bookstores …

Our Flag Means Death season 2

Like Heartstopper season 2, we have no release date for Our Flag Means Death season two, but we know it’s been filmed and is ready to go … whenever HBO (or I guess ‘Max’) is ready …

Heartbreak High season 2

This standout Aussie series was renewed for a season two shortly after season one premiered on Netflix and captured the broken hearts of teens and former-teens everywhere.

Read: Teen streams: the best Australian teenager shows streaming now

They’ve only just started filming it, though, so it’s unlikely we’ll get the second season of Heartbreak High before the year ends … but you never know!