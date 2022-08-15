Petrol director Alena Lodkina: ‘I’m interested in cinema that feels intimate’

Alena Lodkina is a Russian-born, Melbourne-based director, whose second feature Petrol has just premiered at Locarno and is now in the running for MIFF’s Bright Horizons prize.

Her debut Strange Colours screened at MIFF in 2018, after Lodkina graduated from the Accelerator Lab program. Now, she returns to Melbourne for Petrol, an enigmatic drama that follows a film student who gets in over her head.

Read: Petrol: Melbourne film to premiere at Locarno Film Fest

While scouting locations for a university project, Eva (played by Bump’s Nathalie Morris) crosses paths with Mia (Hannah Lynch) – later, they meet again at a house party, and an intense friendship soon forms between the introverted student filmmaker and the inscrutable but magnetic performer. As the pair becomes ever more entwined, so does the supernatural begin to entangle with the everyday, revealing the cracks between memory and make-believe, reality and fantasy. All the while, Eva seeks to better understand her friend – and her own self – leading her deeper into the surreal rabbit hole that is Mia’s life.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Supported by the MIFF Premiere Fund, the bewitching second feature from Lodkina is a ‘visually commanding, masterfully zany distillation of twentysomething drift’: share houses, substances, and conversations about existence, ethics and literature, but also ‘unforeseen darkness and lack of direction.’

We chatted to director Alena Lodkina about her personal influences, her favorite ghost stories, and how COVID challenged Petrol‘s production.

Director Alena Lodkina, producer Kate Laurie and cast member Hannah Lynch will be in attendance for the MIFF screening on Wednesday 17 August. Lodkina and Laurie will also participate in an introduction and a Q&A following the screenings on Friday 19 August and Sunday 21 August.

Hi Alena! How did the Locarno premiere of Petrol go? Was it received as you expected?

It was a very warm screening. We basically had a dual premiere between Locarno and MIFF. The Locarno screening was on the Fifth [of August] and I had to leave the next day for a three day flight with long layovers to come back to Melbourne. I just got back, so I’m not able to fully gauge how the screenings went, but the premiere was very warm, very well attended, and the audience was very supportive.

The cinema we were put in at Locarno was just so lovely – perfect size, very intimate, but spacious as well. And the screen was really gorgeous, it just looked fantastic and sounded great. And afterwards at the Q&A, the questions were very sensitive and intelligent.

That’s fantastic! How did the idea for Petrol come about? Is it based somewhat on your life?

Well, it appears to have an autobiographical element because of the obvious similarities between the character and me: both of us have a Russian background, and we have been film students. But in fact, it’s not autobiographical at all. It’s a very fictional story, set in a fictional world.

However, the film was approached from a very personal angle. I’m interested in personal cinema, and cinema that feels intimate. The way that I’ve worked that into the script is not through trying to tell my story, but rather using it to depict different moments, observed moments, overheard conversations, and trying to put them together into a narrative shape. I kind of see this as a surrealist methodology. You could also call it working with collage.

It’s story of a friendship between two women, but it’s also a portrait of a time and a place, and a kind of survey of the world. There’s a lot of different element elements floating around. I’ve attempted to build a world that is both very familiar and unexpected.

What films had the biggest influence on Petrol?

One of the influences that I haven’t talked about yet in interviews is this series of 1940s horror films – an unexpected kind of influence, perhaps! They’re all directed by different directors, but they share a producer called Val Lewton.

His most famous filmed is called The Curse of the Cat People, which I really love. And there’s a lesser-known film called The Seventh Victim.

These are both great horror films that were made on very small budget. They were put out by RKO Studios after it was completely ripped apart by Orson Welles’ Magnificent Ambersons and Citizen Kane prior to that, and they wanted to put out something commercial to compete with Frankenstein and whatever MGM titles that were really popular at the time. But Val Lewton manage to make create these very strange, kind of Gothic, poetic horrors.

The Seventh Victim. Image: RKO

I was particularly interested in this period of horror, because it’s not really about the monster, it’s about the characters in the world. My film is not a horror film at all, but there’s an element of suspense and anxiety that is used to evoke tension.

There’s another beautiful early horror film called Vampyr, by Carl Theodor Dreyer. It is just the most gorgeous film, and it’s so strange. It’s like this ghost-vampire story, and it came out at the end of the silent era, so it’s experimenting with sound but in a very clumsy way. But it’s very dreamlike and poetic. I was interested in these kinds of films that blend genre with lyricism and tap into the supernatural quality of reality.

Did COVID affect your production in any surprising ways?

We had a very challenging production in between lockdowns and the winter of 2021. It presented all the expected COVID challenges. We were very fortunate however, to almost always find alternatives and work our way through it.

We didn’t quite finish the shoot in one go, and we had to do pickups a little bit later in the year that became quite stressful . One of our cast members is based in New Zealand, so flying her out to Australia again was tough because New Zealand was strict on border policies. But we managed, and in the end there was a bit of extra time for contemplation in the edit that I think was very fruitful.

Sometimes you can gain more ground in having a two-week break, rather than editing for one week straight and getting stuck. Having fresh eyes and a fresh approach is really helpful.

There’s a huge focus on Melbourne made (and set) films this year at MIFF – how does your vision of Melbourne stand out from the others?

It’s such a fantastic year for local cinema, especially Melburnian cinema. I’m so excited! I saw Tom Wright’s The Stranger last night, and I’m about to see The Plains, and Amiel Courtin-Wilson’s Man on Earth. These are all local filmmakers with very different approaches to cinema. I’m just honoured to make a contribution to portraying this city.

Read: The Stranger, with Joel Edgerton, at MIFF 2022: director interview

I had always wanted to film Melbourne with a romantic eye. I’ve used a mix of vivid colors and dark scenes. It’s kind of film noir. It’s a romanticised setting because it’s seen through the protagonist’s eyes at a time when she’s discovering this exciting new world; everything is kind of peppered with this sense of magic and discovery. I think the city becomes a character in that journey for her.

It was really important for me to make an urban film in a city that I know. My first film was set in the outback, and it was a real outsider’s perspective. There is a bit of an outsider’s perspective in Petrol too, in the sense that Eva is not entirely at home. She comes from a migrant family, so she’s like a traveller in the city.

You see those really familiar streets of Carlton, the party houses, a gallery, and as you travel through the city, it becomes a little bit unexpected and magical. Also, the title of the film is an indirect reference to the inner workings of a city and urban environment, and the kind of volatile and slightly sinister forces that are at play in this world.

How are you feeling about being in the new Bright Horizons competition? What will you do if you win?

It’s a huge honor to be part of that competition. I think it’s such a strong program. I don’t even have the words to describe how I feel – but then again, I’m kind of jet lagged.

Read: MIFF 2022, Al Cossar: We’re looking to the future with Bright Horizons

MIFF is my favorite film festival, and I’ve been going for the last 10 years. Ever since I moved here I would go every year and see a whole bunch of films. It’s a festival that’s really shaped me as a young filmmaker, and a person too. It’s crazy to have this opportunity to have a conversation with audiences. I just have to shut the competitive elements out a little bit because I am definitely not thinking about winning. I think it’s really cool just to be included.

What’s cool is that whoever wins, it will be so great for them, because filmmakers don’t make much money these days. So to be awarded such substantial prize money is fantastic for a struggling filmmaker from any part of the world. It’s awesome.

Are you working on anything new?

I am working on something, but very slowly and very quietly! So, I can’t say too much about it. But yeah, I’m trying a few new things out.

Petrol will screen at MIFF on the 17, 19 and 21 August, and is also available to stream on MIFF Play. For more information head to the Melbourne International Film Festival website.