Paramount Plus: best new shows streaming this week

Paramount Plus: new to streaming

The Tiny Chef Show – Season 2 (4 September)

Preschool series. Season 2 follows viral culinary sensation Tiny Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. The new season will see Chef welcome a delicious line-up of celebrity and influencer guest stars including the likes of Kristen Bell, Young Dylan, Tony Hawk and Danny Trejo.

Ridiculousness – Season 36 (4 September)

Series. From epic stunts, pranks gone wrong, to everything in between, host Rob Dyrek returns with co-host Steelo Brim to showcase and dissect the most hilarious and absurd viral videos on the internet. Featuring special celebrity guests throughout the season, Dyrek will discuss and categorise the wild and wacky clips caught on camera.

Rubble & Crew – Season 2 (7 September)

Series for children. In season two of the PAW Patrol preschool spin-off series, fan favourite character Rubble goes on adventures with a whole new crew of pups; the pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

Paramount Plus: recently added

Mean Girls (28 August)

Film (2024). From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. But when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho. Watch the trailer.

Last King of the Cross – Season 2 (30 August)

Series. We’re back with character of John Ibrahim on his mission to capture Oxford Street’s late-night empire. Having fled to Ibiza to escape his past, he finally returns to Sydney – only to find it’s not quite how he left it. The two younger Ibrahim brothers, Fadi and Michael have grown up, while older brother Sam remains in prison – steadily growing a following as he attempts to establish his own Black Flags chapter. Starring Lincoln Younes, Alex Kaan and Dave Hoey.

Paw Patrol: Rescue Wheels (31 August)

Animated series. Everyone is set for the Monster Truck Championship … but when a pup named Boomer takes his motorised mischief to the streets of Adventure Bay, will the PAW Patrol be able to get the race back on track?

One Life (1 September)

Film (2023). This biopic tells the emotional true story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Lena Olin, Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Flynn. Watch the trailer.

The Passenger (21 August)

Film (2023). Randy is perfectly content to fade into the background, but when one of his co-workers goes on a sudden and violent rampage, he must face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive. Starring Merah Benoit, Johnny Berchtold and Betsy Borrego.