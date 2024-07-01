News

 > Features

Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Paramount+ from 1 to 7 July 2024.
1 Jul 2024
Paul Dalgarno
Fake starring Asher Keddie.

Streaming

Asher Keddie in Fake. Image: Paramount+.

Share Icon

New to Paramount+

Fake – Season 1 (4 July)

Series. Eight-part series exploring love in a world of liars, cheats, fantasists and phonies. Inspired by Stephanie Wood’s memoir Fake, it follows Birdie Bell, a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful grazier Joe Burt on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe. Starring Asher Keddie and David Wenham.

Added recently to Paramount+

Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31 (29 June)

Strap in as comedy actor Paddy McGuiness and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff join racing driver Chris Harris on TopGear UK, offering a fresh take as they explore and discuss the most exciting cars on the planet.

Football in June (all month)

They captured the hearts of a nation, and they are about to remind us why. The CommBank Matildas will go head-to-head with China in the second of their two-match friendly series, before they jet off to the Paris Olympic Games in their quest for Gold. Then it’s the boys turn when the Subway Socceroos’ FIFA World Cup 2026TM Qualifying campaign resumes in June when they face off against Bangladesh and Palestine.

ReadTop Gear Australia, Paramount+ review: high-end hooning

Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1 (21 June)

Kevin Costner Yellowstone One-Fifty. Paramount+
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone One-Fifty. Image: Paramount+

Nature documentary series. Kevin Costner explores the unprecedented majesty of Yellowstone National Park, leading us on a personal tour of one of the world’s most incredible natural landmarks and rediscovering with us the iconic beauty that led to its preservation.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (19 June)

Live action kids’ series. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, and the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own.

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 (19 June)

Animated family sitcom spinoff of SpongeBob SquarepantsThe Patrick Star Show tells new stories about one of the most beloved friends in TV history.

Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1 (19 June)

Animated kids comedy series. Best friends Rock, Paper and Scissors share an apartment and
fight for everything. Week after week they have little problems that keep getting out of hand.

How Music Got Free (12 June)

Series. Music documentary from executive producers Marshall ‘Eminem’ Mathers and LeBron James detailing the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-90s and early-2000s.

She Said (15 June)

Film (2022). Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Features

New to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Binge and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 1 to 7 July on the major streaming…

Paul Dalgarno
The Killing Kind. Image: Stan.
Features

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Stan from 1 to 7 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Speechless. Image: ABC.
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on ABC iview from 1 to 7 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Image: Netflix.
Features

Netflix: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Netflix from 1 to 7 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Grace – Season 4. Image: BritBox.
Features

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on BritBox from 1 to 7 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login