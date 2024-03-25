News

Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 25 to 31 March in Australia.
25 Mar 2024
Paul Dalgarno

A Gentleman in Moscow. Image: Paramount+.

New to streaming this week

LL COOL J Presents: Rock The Bells (28 March)

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is celebrated with performances from big hitters in the genre.

A Gentleman in Moscow (29 March)

Mini-series. A Russian aristocrat is spared from death but put under house arrest during the Bolshevik Revolution. Starring Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Johnny Harris.

Added last week

Celebrity Ex On The Beach – Season 3 (20 March)

Celebrity Ex On The Beach. Image: Paramount+.

We’re back with the ‘hottest stars’ from the UK and the USA, as they head off off for a summer of love, with some unwelcome surprises.

That Girl Lay Lay – Season 2 (20 March)

The return of the series in which teenager Sadie’s wish comes true, bringing Lay Lay magically to life. Starring Gabrielle Navaeh, Alaya High and Esther Mbire.

