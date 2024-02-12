News

Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

New shows to stream on Paramount+ in Australia between 12–18 February 2024.
12 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Ghosts – Season 3. Image: Paramount+.

Your guide to the best new shows streaming on Paramount+ this week.

NCIS – Season 21 (13 Feb)

Torres gambles everything when he confronts the man who terrorised his family when he was growing up, but – naturally – the NCIS team is there to help.

NCIS: Hawai’i – Season 3 (13 Feb)

New adventures await the team of Naval criminal investigators on the Hawaiian islands.

The Neighbourhood – Season 6 (13 Feb)

We’re back in Los Angeles with Dave and the Johnsons as they try to get used to their new lives outside the Midwest.

Willie Nelson & Family (13 Feb)

Documentary exploring the life and loves of the iconic musician, from his humble beginnings in Texas to global stardom.

FBI – Season 6 (14 Feb)

An explosion on a bus kills innocent passengers and the team responds quickly in their search for the terrorists behind the blast.

FBI: International – Season 3 (14 Feb)

The team has plenty to deal with after a huge explosion devastates their headquarters.

FBI: Most Wanted – Season 5 (14 Feb)

The team races against the clock to untangle a dangerous new mystery.

100 Days to Indy (15 Feb)

This six-part documentary series goes behind the scenes with the key players in the NTT IndyCar Series in the run up to the Indianapolis 500.

Ghosts – Season 3 (16 Feb)

The otherworldly inhabitants of Woodstone Mansion return.

So Help Me Todd – Season 2 (16 Feb)

Todd and Margaret need to take a long hard look at their working relationship when Todd says he’s opening his own PI business.

Blue Blood – Season 14, Part One (17 Feb)

The fourteenth and final season of the long-running police series starring Tom Selleck as New York police commissioner Frank Reagan.

Fire Country – Season 2 (17 Feb)

Bode finds himself back in prison, threatening to upend his newfound sense of direction.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

