Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

The Passenger (21 August)

Film (2023). Randy is perfectly content to fade into the background, but when one of his co-workers goes on a sudden and violent rampage, he must face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive. Starring Merah Benoit, Johnny Berchtold and Betsy Borrego.

Dating Naked UK (24 August)

Reality series. Ten naked singletons, including event planner Mike Durrant from Newcastle Australia, take their search for love to a whole new level. Fed up of the dating game and ditching the coplications and constraints of the modern world, these singles will be stripping right back to basics and baring all, in the name of finding love. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

The Bureau – Seasons 1-5 (15 August)

The Bureau. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Within the French secret service, known as the DGSE, operates a clandestine branch of undercover agents. Dispatched under false identities to hot zones all around the world, their mission is to seek out and identify potential sources. They must be completely undetectable, like ghosts infiltrating a highly elaborate system. Starring Mathieu Kassovitz, Florence Loiret Caille and Jonathan Zaccaï. Watch the trailer.

The Challenge 40: Battle Of The Eras (16 August)

Series. Featuring 40 legendary competitors from the series’ 26-year history representing their ‘Challenge Era’ in an epic battle for the ages. Legends will collide as they strive to immortalise their names as Challenge 40 Champions and earn their share of the $1 million prize.

Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (10 August)

Animated series. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. Reprising their roles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil.

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (3 August)

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Image: Paramount+.

Documentary (2014). Directed by Randall Lobb, this 2014 documentary tells the history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise, starring its co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. In 1984, the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book was introduced and presented a new breed of superheroes. Now, peek under the shell and see how this ‘happy accident’ quickly became a worldwide pop culture phenomenon.

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14 (15 July)

Series. Incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward, are back and ready to plunge into all-new adventures.

Mafia Spies – Season 1 (15 July)

Docuseries. This eight-part series, based on the book by Thomas Maier (Masters of Sex), talks to the key players, giving their first-hand accounts of what was happening in the United States and Cuba. Relying heavily on recently declassified material and premium cinematic recreations, the series charts a Cold War game of cat and mouse from Vegas to Miami to Havana, pitting Washington’s strongest players against the 20th century’s most notorious gangster and exploring the secret connections among the CIA, the mob and Sinatra’s Rat Pack that still resonate today.

Monster High – Season 2 (17 July)

Series. It’s a new semester in the 20-episode second season. The boo crew find themselves navigating a variety of monstrous situations, including a vacation at Scare-adise Resort that takes a mysterious turn, a mythological showdown during a music festival, a magic-powered competitive game night, and more.