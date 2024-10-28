Paramount+: new shows streaming November 2024

Paramount+: new in November

5 Nov

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Image: Universal. Streaming on Paramount+

Film (2023). While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers and brothers Mario and Luigi are transported through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world. But when the siblings are separated, an epic adventure begins. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day. Watch the trailer.

6 Nov

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Season 3

Series. This popular animated show makes a splash with Season 3. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company, the new season features 18 half-hour episodes and four hour-long musical specials following Baby Shark, his family, and his friends as they dive into unexpected adventures in Carnivore Cove and beyond, from adopting cuddly sea-critter pets to meeting electrifying new fishy friends and more.

8 Nov

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Film (2023). Following a U.S. Naval First Officer standing trial for orchestrating a mutiny after his captain starts to show signs of becoming unhinged, jeopardising the lives of his crew. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Monica Raymund and Lewis Pullman.

The Tiger’s Apprentice

Film (2024). Based on the popular children’s book series of the same name by Laurence Yep, The Tiger’s Apprentice follows ChineseAmerican teenager Tom Lee, whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu, Tom trains to take on Loo, a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity.

To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers. Starring Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh.

11 Nov

2024 MTV EMAs

Music special. Now in its 30th year, music’s biggest global celebration will be staged for the first time in Manchester’s Co-op Live, marking its epic return to the UK. Taking place in Manchester on Sunday, 10 November and hosted by global superstar Rita Ora, the 2024 MTV EMAs features a line-up of performances from global artists including Benson Boone, Raye, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims and The Warning. The 2024 MTV EMAs will also be broadcast on Monday, 11 November on 10 Peach Comedy at 8.30pm and 10 at 11.10pm.

13 Nov

The Smurfs – Season 3

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier third season. Promising more adventure and more mischief, season three of The Smurfs introduces Gargamel’s nephew and niece, Dwayne and Rowena, who are just as mischievous as their uncle

18 Nov

Landman – Season 1

Series. Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fuelling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez and Demi Moore.

20 Nov

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14

Series. The landmark 25th anniversary celebrations for SpongeBob SquarePants continue with all new episodes. Take a deep dive to Bikini Bottom and join us for more underwater adventures with all your favourite sea friends.

20 Nov

The French Montana Story

Documentary. Chronicling the unlikely rise of Moroccan born, diamond-selling recording artist French Montana as his single mother sacrifices everything to raise her three young sons in the Bronx, after being abandoned by their father and left destitute. The film spans the globe as it depicts the family’s unique immigrant journey, a son’s perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles, and a mother’s unwavering faith – all in pursuit of the American dream; it is a timeless hero’s journey with a modern day, hip-hop twist.

22 Nov

The Loud House – Season 8

Series. The Louds are back! Sit back for a brand-new season of hit animated comedy series The Loud House. The Loud House follows middle schooler Lincoln Loud as he goes on adventures in the town of Royal Woods with his best friend Clyde McBride, while also navigating the chaos of living in a family with ten sisters.

27 Nov

Hamsters Of Hamsterdale – Season 1

Series. Introducing the creator-driven brand-new 2D animated preschool series – Eight-year-old Harry is the proud owner of a crew of hamsters and the builder of their detailed and expansive tubed home. Little does Harry know that his furry friends are constantly watching him, believing that Harry is their King and they are his heroic protectors.

The Really Loud House – Season 2

Series. Things are getting even LOUDER, with all new episodes of hit live-action series The Really Loud House. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own and more. The Really Loud House is based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, The Loud House and following the success of the hit live-action movies A Loud House Christmas and A Really Haunted Loud House.

Frenchie Shore – Season 1

Series. Following in the footsteps of hit reality TV shows such as Jersey Shore and Georgie Shore, the ten biggest partygoers in France, chosen for their extravagance, temperament and eccentric lifestyle, will spend a memorable vacation in a luxurious villa in Cap d’Agde, where anything can happen. Plus catch all new episodes of Aussie Shore, streaming now.

30 Nov

The Agency – Season 1

The Agency – Season 1. Image: Paramount+.

Series. A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, The Agency follows a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, real identity and mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage. Starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and Katherine Waterston. Watch the trailer.