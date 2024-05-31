Paramount+: new shows streaming June 2024

Not sure what’s new to watch on Paramount+ this month? Here are the highlights.

1 June

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Reality series. New episodes weekly. The moms are stepping into new territory, some of them giving driving lessons to their adolescents and others weighing their desire to have more children. In the midst of it all, they are juggling their relationships, prioritising time for their significant others and navigating personal discoveries.

3 June

Mayor Of Kingstown – Season 3

Crime drama series starring Jeremy Renner. In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

Shooting Stars

Film. Sports biographical documentary telling the inspiring story of the high school sports career of basketball superhero LeBron James.

5 June

Let the Canary Sing

Documentary film exploring the life and career of Cyndi Lauper, chronicling her meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and advocacy. Directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwod.

7 June

The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Animated family comedy film. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 continues the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. Voice starring Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and Harrison Ford.

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer

Four-part series. True crime documentary charting the personal life of notorious serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. Through never-before-heard conversations between Jeffrey and his father Lionel and exclusive family home movies, the series offers a brand-new insight into one of the world’s most infamous killers.

8 June

Transformers EarthSpark – Season 2

Season two of the original animated Nickelodeon series is ready to bring more action, as we welcome guest stars ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic as Cosmos, Zelda Williams as Spitfire, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea as Aftermath and Richard Ayoade as Fairmaestro.

12 June

How Music Got Free

Series. Music documentary from executive producers Marshall ‘Eminem’ Mathers and LeBron James detailing the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-90s and early-2000s.

15 June

She Said

Film (2022). Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #Metoo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

19 June

The Really Loud House – Season 2

Live action kids’ series. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, and the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own.

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2

Animated family sitcom spinoff of SpongeBob Squarepants, The Patrick Star Show tells new stories about one of the most beloved friends in TV history.

Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1

Animated kids comedy series. Best friends Rock, Paper and Scissors share an apartment and

fight for everything. Week after week they have little problems that keep getting out of hand.

21 June

Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1

Nature documentary series. Kevin Costner explores the unprecedented majesty of Yellowstone National Park, leading us on a personal tour of one of the world’s most incredible natural landmarks and rediscovering with us the iconic beauty that led to its preservation.

29 June

Top Gear UK – Seasons 27-31

Strap in as comedy actor Paddy McGuiness and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff join racing driver Chris Harris on TopGear UK, offering a fresh take as they explore and discuss the most exciting cars on the planet.

All month long

They captured the hearts of a nation, and they are about to remind us why. The CommBank Matildas will go head-to-head with China in the second of their two-match friendly series, before they jet off to the Paris Olympic Games in their quest for Gold. Then it’s the boys turn when the Subway Socceroos’ FIFA World Cup 2026TM Qualifying campaign resumes in June when they face off against Bangladesh and Palestine.