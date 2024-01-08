Paramount+: new shows streaming January 2024

Have a Paramount+ account but don’t know what to watch? Let our highlights package help you out.

1 Jan

The Changemakers

An eight-part documentary series focusing on people facing big challenges, from women of colour in the US fighting systemic racism to Indigenous people in Ecuador battling the deforestation of their land.

10 Jan

Geordie Shore – Season 24

Holly’s pregnant, Marnie’s getting hitched, Charlotte’s a new mum, Sophie’s shacking up with her new bf and James is besotted.

Epic Animal Migrations: Patagonia

A look at Patagonia, in South America, a unique landscape in which animals need to stay on the move.

Deer Squad – Season 3

Four deer use their Planet Powers to help Platinum City’s humans and animals.

The Hunt For The Family Court Killer

A deep dive into homegrown terrorism, domestic violence and the rise of conservative men’s rights groups – this new four-part series explores an unseemly but relevant chapter of Australian life.

12 Jan

SkyMed – Season 2

The medics and pilots fly air ambulances across Northern Canada are the focus of this returning series. Blending personal stories with amazing medical rescues in the most far-out conditions, you can expect plenty of drama.

14 Jan

The Gilded Age – Season 2

Season 2 starts on Easter morning 1883.

17 Jan

June

This documentary gives viewers the chance to know more about June Carter in her own right, not solely through the lens of her marriage to Johnny Cash.

Kickin’ It – Season 1

A new sports talk show hosted by Kate Abdo, Clint Dempsey, Mo Edu and Charlie Davies.

18 Jan

Big Boys – Season 2

Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing star as newbie uni student housemates in 2013, one of whom is grieving his dad and exploring his sexuality for the first time.

20 Jan

Survivor – Season 45

Some 18 freshies arrive on a ‘deserted’ island to face off in a series of physical and mental challenges.

23 Jan

Maybe I Do

Coupled Michelle and Allen invite their parents to finally meet. But it turns out that their parents already know each other … Film starring Emma Roberts, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Season 11B

Spice, Rasheeda, Bambi, Yandy, Erica Mena, Jessica White and Erica Banks contend with thier busy professional, personal and social lives.

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful – Season 2B

Tami Roman returns to help suspicious lovers catch their cheating partners in the act.

25 Jan

Sexy Beast

This new series examines Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as they’re sucked into London’s crime scene in the 1990s.