Paramount+: new shows & films streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid (1 April)

TV Valentine’s Day-themed special with the ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 5 (4 April)

The fifth and final season of the show following the starship Discovery crew in the 32nd century. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Mary Wiseman.

Blackberry (4 April)

Film (2023). A comedy drama about the rise and heady fall of the world’s first smartphone. Starring Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton and Matt Johnson.

Ticket to Paradise (7 April)

Ticket to Paradise. Image: Universal Pictures.

Film (2022). Australian-shot film in which a divorced couple travels to Bali to stop their daughter repeating their mistakes from the past. Starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Sean Lynch.

Recently added

LL COOL J Presents: Rock The Bells (28 March)

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is celebrated with performances from big hitters in the genre.

29 March

A Gentleman in Moscow (29 March)

A Gentleman in Moscow. Image: Paramount+.

Mini-series. A Russian aristocrat is spared from death but put under house arrest during the Bolshevik Revolution. Starring Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Johnny Harris.