Paramount+: new shows & films streaming this week

New to streaming this week
Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid (1 April)
TV Valentine’s Day-themed special with the ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham.
Star Trek: Discovery – Season 5 (4 April)
The fifth and final season of the show following the starship Discovery crew in the 32nd century. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Mary Wiseman.
Blackberry (4 April)
Film (2023). A comedy drama about the rise and heady fall of the world’s first smartphone. Starring Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton and Matt Johnson.
Ticket to Paradise (7 April)
Film (2022). Australian-shot film in which a divorced couple travels to Bali to stop their daughter repeating their mistakes from the past. Starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Sean Lynch.
Recently added
LL COOL J Presents: Rock The Bells (28 March)
The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is celebrated with performances from big hitters in the genre.
29 March
A Gentleman in Moscow (29 March)
Mini-series. A Russian aristocrat is spared from death but put under house arrest during the Bolshevik Revolution. Starring Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Johnny Harris.