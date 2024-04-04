News

Paramount+: new shows & films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Paramount+ from 1 to 7 April 2024.
4 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Ticket to Paradise. Image: Universal Pictures.

New to streaming this week

Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid (1 April)

TV Valentine’s Day-themed special with the ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 5 (4 April)

The fifth and final season of the show following the starship Discovery crew in the 32nd century. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Mary Wiseman.

Blackberry (4 April)

Film (2023). A comedy drama about the rise and heady fall of the world’s first smartphone. Starring Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton and Matt Johnson.

Ticket to Paradise (7 April)

Roberts And Clooney Leaning On Each Other Looking Cheesy
Ticket to Paradise. Image: Universal Pictures.

Film (2022). Australian-shot film in which a divorced couple travels to Bali to stop their daughter repeating their mistakes from the past. Starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Sean Lynch.

Recently added

LL COOL J Presents: Rock The Bells (28 March)

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is celebrated with performances from big hitters in the genre.

29 March

A Gentleman in Moscow (29 March)

A Gentleman in Moscow. Image: Paramount+.

Mini-series. A Russian aristocrat is spared from death but put under house arrest during the Bolshevik Revolution. Starring Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Johnny Harris.

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

