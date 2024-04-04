Paramount+: new shows & films streaming April 2024

Have a Paramount+ account but don’t know what to watch? Our guide to new shows to stream on the platform this month is here to help.

1 April

Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid

TV Valentine’s Day-themed special with the ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham.

4 April

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 5

The fifth and final season of the show following the starship Discovery crew in the 32nd century. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Mary Wiseman.

Blackberry

Film (2023). A comedy drama about the rise and heady fall of the world’s first smartphone. Starring Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton and Matt Johnson.

7 April

Ticket to Paradise

Ticket to Paradise. Image: Universal Pictures.

Film (2022). Australian-shot film in which a divorced couple travels to Bali to stop their daughter repeating their mistakes from the past. Starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Sean Lynch.

8 April

Praise This

Film (2023). A young woman with aspirations to become a singing superstar joins an underdog Atlanta choir in the lead up to a national competition. Starring Chloe Bailey, Anjelika Washington and Quavo.

10 April

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Film (2023). Ethan Hunt and his IMF chums have to track down a deadly weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames.

The Really Loud House – Season 2

Series. Lincoln Loud embarks on new adventures in Royal Woods with his bestie Clyde, all the while ruminating on his home life with ten sisters.

The Loud House – Season 7

Animated series following the life of Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old who lives with ten sisters and – with the help of his friend Clyde – has to learn new ways to survive. Starring Grey Griffin, Lara Jill Miller and Jessica DiCicco.

11 April

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 4

The reality show returns, in Cape Town, with a cast of familiar faces and new players – all of whom are in the running for the grand prize of $300,000.

12 April

Dora: Say Hola to Adventure!

Animated series. Follow Dora, Boots and the rest of the gang on their adventures as they explore their way through the magical rainforest. Starring Marc Weiner, Zermeño and Sasha Toro.

18 April

Dicks: The Musical

Film (2023). Two business rivals find out they’re identical twins – after which they swap identities in a bid to bring their divorced parents back together. Starring Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson and Nathan Lane.

19 April

ARK: The Animated Series

Series. Helena Walker – a survivor and our protagonist – is our heroine … after her initial awakening on The Island. Starring Madeleine Madden, Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Yeoh.

24 April

Impractical Jokers – Season 7–9

Series. We’re back with Q, Sal, Joe and Murr – the besties who get their kicks from challenging each other to perform ever more outrageous dares. Starring James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

25 April

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Film (2023). Can the Turtle brothers tackle an army of mutants while earning the love and respect of everyone in New York City? (Let’s go with: yes).

27 April

Knuckles

Knuckles. Image: Paramount+.

Animated miniseries in which Knuckles the Echidna teaches deputy Wade Whipple the ways of the Echidna warrior. Starring Idris Elba, Adam Pally and Jaimi Barbakoff.