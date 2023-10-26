Paramount+: new films and shows streaming in November 2023

Have a Paramount+ account but don’t know what to watch? Let our highlights package for the month help you out.

1 Nov

Paw Patrol – Season 10

The pups return for more action-packed rescue missions and adventures, whether it’s deep in the unexplored regions of the jungle or trouble in Adventure Bay.

Rubble & Crew – Season 1

Set in the community of Builder Cove, a neighbouring town to PAW Patrol’s Adventure Bay, Rubble & Crew centres on Rubble, the funny and optimistic leader of the construction crew.

Ink Master – Season 15

Some 15 new artists enter the shop to battle in the ultimate tattoo competition, where they will compete in gruelling Flash Challenges and epic Elimination Tattoos in hopes of walking away with $250,000 and the title of Ink Master.

3 Nov

Assassins Club (2023)

An elite assassin is given his final contract and must kill seven people around the world, only to discover the targets are equally skilled assassins hired to kill him. Stars Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace and Sam Neill.

5 Nov

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

David Oyelowo stars in this new anthology series that follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi.

Monster High – Season 1

Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Deuce Gorgon have to discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High.

8 Nov

Danger Force – Season 3

The superhero and his inventor recruit four children to attend their Swellview Academy for the Gifted. The crimefighters-in-training try to harness their frequently troublesome and sometimes uncontrollable superpowers as they learn to work as a team.

The Loud House – Season 7

Follows Lincoln Loud, a middle child and only son in a large family of 11 children. Alongside his right-hand man Clyde, Lincoln finds new ways to survive in such a large family every day.

The Patrick Star Show – Season 1

This spinoff of the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where hehosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

Blues Clues & You – Season 4

Puppy Blue invites viewers to join her and Josh on a clue-led adventure to solve a puzzle. With each paw print, the viewer is inspired to interact with Josh and Blue to figure out Blue’s Clues.

9 Nov

WACO: The Aftermath

A new series focusing on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh.

10 Nov

NCIS: Sydney – Season 1

The first-ever international series from the NCIS franchise outside of the US sees rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific. The brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multi-national taskforce, to keep naval crimes in check, in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

11 Nov

The Curse

Starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, this new seriesexplores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.

14 Nov

Pay Or Die (2023)

Nearly 2 million Americans rely on insulin for their survival but, for some, the financial cost is too high … so what does it mean to have a chronic illness in the US today?

16 Nov

Anderson Spider Silva (2023)

Based on real-life events, Anderson Spider Silva tells the story of the fighter in Curitiba, where he lives with his aunt and meets the love of his life. With a child on the way, he begins to struggle professionally and finds his true calling.

17 Nov

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

This year’s blockbuster film inspired by the game of the same name, starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

Read: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – the franchise quest begins

23 Nov

Good Burger 2 (2023)

This film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

30 Nov

Mafia Mamma (2023)

Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci star in this comedy about a mild-mannered suburban mom who is thrust into an unexpected inheritance: her late grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy.

Read: Mafia Mamma: Toni Collette gets an offer she can’t refuse

Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage (2010)

Covering their humble beginnings in Toronto to their status as enduring progressive rock icons, theis film provides a deep dive into the lives and enduring friendship of Rush band members Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart.