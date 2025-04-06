Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation Season 2 (9 April)

Series. There’s a new generation of teen moms on the scene with tears, tantrums and totally adorable babies. At a time when everyone is struggling, being a teen mom has never been harder.

The drama continues with Season 2: Angel is pregnant with her second baby, Chloe has a new Prince Charming, Whitney fulfils a lifetime dream and Isha prepares for a make or break mini-break with Jaime.

Baby Shark’s Big Show Season 3 (9 April)

Series. Popular animated preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show makes a splash this month with all-new episodes! Join Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends, and sing original catchy tunes along the way.

The Thundermans Undercover Season 1 (10 April)

Series. Building on the success of The Thundermans Return, comes this new spin-off, which is based on characters from the hit live-action superhero comedy. We follow Phoebe and Max, who are sent undercover to handle a new threat in the seaside town of Secret Shores and bring Chloe along to develop her superhero talent.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (13 April)

Film (2023). From writer and director Nia Vardalos, comes the third installment of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise. In the wake of Gus Portokalos and Ian’s father Rodney’s passing a year ago, members of the Portokalos family reunite in Greece for a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists and turns. Watch the trailer.

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken (13 April)

A shy 16-year-old girl learns that she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the depths of the waters, which is bigger than she could have ever imagined.

Paramount+: recently added

Sumotherhood (2 April)

Sumotherhood. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2023). This British comedy directed by and starring Adam Deacon, follows Riko and Kane, two wannabe gangsters in need of cash. When an attempted bank robbery goes horribly wrong, they soon find themselves in business with one of East London’s most notorious criminal gangs.

Starring Jennifer Saunders, Jazzie Zonzolo, Richie Campbell and Ed Sheeran. Watch the trailer.

Midas Man (29 March)

Midas Man. Image: Signature Entertainment. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2024). When Brian Epstein (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) set foot in the Cavern Club in November 1961 to watch The Beatles perform, he saw something no one else could – a glimmer of gold. Sharply dressed and well-spoken, Brian was hardly the most obvious radical – but being Jewish, closeted and having grown up as an outsider who had failed at pretty much everything, he was a 26-year-old with something to prove and who wanted to tear up the rulebook. Watch the trailer.

Mobland (30 March)

Mobland. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Introducing Guy Ritchie’s highly anticipated new original global crime series, MobLand. Produced in association with Showtime/ MTV Entertainment Studios, MobLand features an all-star cast including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

The series is centred on two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal ‘fixer’ charged with protecting one of them at all costs.

Happy Face (21 March)

Happy Face. Image: Paramount+.

Series. This series is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook.

At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid). Watch the trailer.