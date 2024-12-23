Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

Fast X (23 Dec)

Vin Diesel in Fast X. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). Directed by Louise Letterier, Fast X launches the final chapter to the popular global Fast & Furious film franchise. The 10th film instalment sees Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida).

From the ScreenHub review of Fast X:

‘The story is the usual crockpot of high tech gizmos and street racing and reminders that family is all that matters and missions that involve trashing major world cities and stopping off to check in with old friends before a whole lot of explosions.

‘Flamboyant yet sinister new threat Dante (Jason Momoa), son of that dead Brazilian bad guy from Fast and Furious 5, is running around saying ‘never accept death when suffering is owed’, which means the usual supervillain antics instead of just hiring a couple of guys with sniper rifles to shoot alpha potato Dom (Vin Diesel) from a safe distance.’

Ghosts – Season 5 (26 Dec)

Series. The restless spirits and residents of Button House, return for the fifth and final season of popular BBC and BAFTA-nominated sitcom, Ghosts. In the final season, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives.

Paramount+: recently added

Book Club: The Next Chapter (9 Dec)

Bookclub: The Next Chapter. Image: Universal. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023 ). Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails, and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. Starring Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda.

Dexter: Original Sin – Season 1 (13 Dec)

Dexter: Original Sin. Image: Paramount+. Streaming December 2024.

Series. This series, set in 1991 Miami, follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. Also starring Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown and James Martinez.

Dear Santa (1 Dec)

Dear Santa. Image: Paramount+. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). Dear Santa, Paramount+’s first original Christmas film, tells the story of a young boy (Robert Timothy Smith) who mails his Christmas wish list to Santa with one crucial spelling error, resulting in a devilish Jack Black’s arrival to wreak havoc on the holidays.

The film marks the return of the Farrelly Brothers, the minds behind Dumb & Dumber and Something About Mary. With their latest collaboration, Christmas is going up in flames. Watch the trailer.

When You Finish Saving The World (2 Dec)

Film (2024). Evelyn (Julianne Moore) has devoted herself to helping people in hard times, but she struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world.

As Evelyn attempts to become a parent figure to an unassuming teenager she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant and politically conscious young woman at his high school, this emotional comedy reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit.