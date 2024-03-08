Oscars 2024: Where to watch all the Best Picture nominees in Australia

The 96th Academy Awards are taking place this Monday 10 March 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

In Australia, you can tune in to watch the Oscars happen in real time on Channel 7 and 7Plus from 10am onwards.

The nominations were announced on 23 January 2024. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon with 11 and 10, respectively.

If you haven’t caught up on the Best Picture nominees yet, fear not. Here’s all the details you need to know, and where to watch them before Monday:

How to watch the Oscars Best Picture nominees in Australia

Oppenheimer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

STARRING: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh.

SYNOPSIS: Written for the screen and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer thrusts audiences into the mind of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), whose landmark work on the Manhattan Project created the first atomic bomb.

NOMINATED FOR: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to buy or rent at home on Apple TV, Prime Video, or Google Play.

Read: Oppenheimer review: Nolan approaches the sublime

Barbie

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

STARRING: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell.

SYNOPSIS: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

NOMINATED FOR: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Song (x2).

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to buy or rent at home on Apple TV, Prime Video, ACMI Cinema 3, or Google Play.

Read: Barbie review – this Barbie will bust the block

The Holdovers

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

STARRING: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Carrie Preston, Andrew Garma.

SYNOPSIS: Paul Giamatti leads this powerful story of a rebellious student, a notoriously disliked professor, and the school’s head chef forming an unlikely bond, as they are the only one’s left on-campus for Christmas break, helping one another understand that they are not beholden to their past.

NOMINATED FOR: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to buy or rent at home on Apple TV, Prime Video, or Google Play.

Past Lives

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

STARRING: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro.

SYNOPSIS: Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.

NOMINATED FOR: Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to buy or rent at home on Prime Video or Google Play.

Killers of the Flower Moon

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

STARRING: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion.

SYNOPSIS: Based on a true story, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga set in 1920’s Oklahoma. Real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal as Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation, fights to survive and bring to light the spree of greed-fueled murders committed against the Osage community after oil was discovered on their land.

NOMINATED FOR: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to buy or rent at home on Apple TV, Prime Video, or Google Play.

Read: Killers of the Flower Moon review: a Scorsese filmmaking masterclass

Anatomy of a Fall

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

STARRING: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis.

SYNOPSIS: For the past year, Sandra, a German writer, her French husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed.

NOMINATED FOR: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

WHERE TO WATCH: In cinemas now, coming to streaming on 12 March.

Read: Anatomy of a Fall is a critique of anti-feminist backlash

The Zone of Interest

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

STARRING: Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, Ralph Herforth.

SYNOPSIS: The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.



NOMINATED FOR: Best Picture, Best International Film, Best Director, Best Sound, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

WHERE TO WATCH: In cinemas now.

Read: The Zone of Interest: new Holocaust film powerfully lays bare the mechanisms of genocide

Poor Things

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

STARRING: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley.

SYNOPSIS: From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the tale of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.



NOMINATED FOR: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Film Editing.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to stream, buy or rent at home on Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, or Google Play.

Read: Poor Things review: a fabulous feminist odyssey

American Fiction

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

STARRING: Jeffrey Wright, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae, Adam Brodee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown.

SYNOPSIS: American Fiction is Cord Jefferson’s directorial debut. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from ‘Black’ entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish ‘Black’ book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.

NOMINATED FOR: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to stream on Prime Video

Maestro

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Vincenzo Amato, Michael Urie, Sarah Silverman.

SYNOPSIS: On the verge of securing a golden opportunity, American conductor Leonard Bernstein begins a tumultuous relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre, upturning their lives.

NOMINATED FOR: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to stream on Netflix.